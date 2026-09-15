LOS ANGELES — "The Pitt" and "Hacks" swept the top drama and comedy honors at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night, while "Hacks" star Jean Smart made television history, tying the all-time record for the most acting Emmys ever won by a single performer.

The ceremony, held at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles and hosted by "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" star Mariska Hargitay, saw HBO Max's medical drama "The Pitt" repeat as Outstanding Drama Series for the second consecutive year, beating out "The Diplomat," "The Gilded Age," "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," "Paradise," "Pluribus," "Slow Horses" and "Your Friends & Neighbors." The win cements "The Pitt" as the show to beat heading into future award seasons, following a first season that already yielded three Emmys, including drama series, lead actor for Noah Wyle and supporting actress for Katherine LaNasa.

Wyle's win this year for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series marked his first Emmy after roughly three decades in the industry, following earlier acclaim for his role on "ER." LaNasa completed the show's sweep of the major drama acting categories she was nominated in, winning Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Nurse Dana Evans, her second consecutive win in the category. "The Pitt" entered the night with 25 total nominations, the most of any series this year.

On the comedy side, "Hacks" claimed Outstanding Comedy Series, edging out "Abbott Elementary," "The Bear," "Margo's Got Money Troubles," "Nobody Wants This," "Only Murders in the Building," "Shrinking" and "Widow's Bay." The HBO Max comedy entered the night with a record 24 nominations for a single comedy season, surpassing the previous mark of 23 set by "The Bear" in 2024 and matched by "The Studio" in 2025.

The night's most historic moment belonged to Smart, who won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Deborah Vance, marking her fifth consecutive win in the category across all five seasons of "Hacks." The victory made Smart the first performer in television history to win an acting Emmy for every eligible season of a series, and brought her career total to eight acting Emmys, tying the all-time record held by Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Cloris Leachman. Smart opened her acceptance speech with a joke before turning reflective. "Just the men stay standing, the girls get to sit down," she said, before closing with a simple summary of her five-year run: "What a ride this has been!"

Allison Janney also reached the same milestone Monday night, winning Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as President Grace Penn on Netflix's "The Diplomat," her eighth career Emmy win, tying her as well with Louis-Dreyfus and Leachman for the most acting Emmys by a performer.

Elsewhere in the drama categories, Rhea Seehorn won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Apple TV's freshman series "Pluribus," following two prior nominations for her work on "Better Call Saul." Vince Gilligan took the directing prize for "Pluribus" as well, for the episode "We Is Us."

In the limited series and movie categories, Matthew Rhys had a night to remember, winning both Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Netflix's "The Beast in Me" and, later in the ceremony, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in "Widow's Bay," making him the first male performer to win two lead-actor Emmys in the same year. Accepting his comedy award, Rhys credited "Widow's Bay" creator Katie Dippold's imagination for his success, joking about the "depraved and twisted mind" behind the show, as his partner, actress Keri Russell, cheered him on from the audience. Sally Field won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for "Remarkably Bright Creatures."

"Widow's Bay," the macabre Apple TV comedy about a cursed New England island, entered the night with 19 total nominations and had already collected eight wins during the Creative Arts Emmys held the weekend prior, making it the most-awarded show heading into Monday's main ceremony alongside "The Pitt." The show added to that total Monday, with Kate O'Flynn winning Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and Stephen Root winning Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, both first-time Emmy wins.

The Creative Arts Emmys, held the weekend before the main telecast, had already recognized "DTF St. Louis" with six wins, including supporting acting honors for David Harbour and Linda Cardellini, along with directing and writing prizes that the Television Academy moved off this year's live broadcast.

Hargitay, making history of her own as the first woman to host the Primetime Emmys in 15 years, entered the ceremony fresh off her own Emmy wins the previous weekend for producing and directing "My Mom Jayne," a documentary about her mother, actress Jayne Mansfield. Hargitay first won a competitive Emmy 20 years earlier, taking home Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for "Law & Order: SVU" in 2006.

Tonight's broadcast also carried an air of finality for several long-running and recently concluded series receiving recognition for the last time, including "Hacks," which wrapped its five-season run this spring, along with "Euphoria" and "Stranger Things," both nearing the end of their runs on the network and streaming landscape.

With "The Pitt" and "Hacks" now firmly established as the drama and comedy standard-bearers of the past two Emmy cycles, and with both shows continuing into further seasons, attention will likely turn next year to whether either program can extend its dominance, or whether freshman contenders like "Pluribus" and "Widow's Bay," each already amassing double-digit nominations and wins in their debut seasons, can mount a serious challenge in 2027.