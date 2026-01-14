K-pop superstars BTS has announced their upcoming world tour, providing details on concert dates for different cities around the world.

Australian ARMY (the name of the group's fanbase), however, have to wait until next year for the group to head to the country.

The good news is BTS will being heading to two cities in the country, Sydney and Melbourne. BTS will hold a two-night concert for each location.

BTS Announces World Tour

The world tour, which will kick off in Goyang, South Korea, will begin in April. The tour includes a number of cities not just in Asia, but also in North America, South America, and Europe.

For Australia, BTS is scheduled to stop by Melbourne on February 12 to 13, 2027. Fans in Sydney will get to watch the group perform live on February 20 to 21, 2027.

According to ABC News, venues and ticket information will be released at a later date.

Other cities included in the world tour are London, Paris, Sao Paulo, Lima, Tokyo, Jakarta, and Madrid.

More locations and dates will be announced in the future, according to the announcement.

BTS Reunite

The world tour is big and exciting news for fans who have been waiting for the K-pop superstars to reunite in the last few years.

Military enlistment is mandatory in South Korea, and the BTS members (J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jung Kook, RM, Suga, and V) had to fulfill their individual enlistments.

The group's eldest member, Jin, enlisted in 2023. All members have already completed their enlistments, with Suga being the last member discharged from the military last year.

Debuting in 2013, BTS has achieved significant international fame with their hits "Butter," "Dynamite," and "Permission to Dance."

In August 2025, it was confirmed by member RM that the group is working on a new album. However, details have not been revealed by both the group and their label, BIGHIT MUSIC.