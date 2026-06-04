ATLANTA — Brittney Griner was assessed a Flagrant 1 foul late in the fourth quarter after forcefully throwing Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese to the floor during a physical matchup between the Atlanta Dream and Chicago Sky on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred as the Dream secured a double-digit victory in the Commissioner's Cup. Griner, standing at 6-foot-9, made contact with the 6-foot-3 Reese during a rebounding battle, lifting and tossing her opponent to the court in a moment that quickly drew attention across the league.

Brittney Griner received a Flagrant 1 for this play against Angel Reese. pic.twitter.com/ukVqIzJN1j — espnW (@espnW) June 3, 2026

Reese, who finished with a double-double including 13 rebounds, reacted immediately but was not injured on the play. Officials reviewed the contact and issued the flagrant foul to Griner, a call that sparked debate among fans and analysts about the physicality in the WNBA and the league's approach to player safety.

Griner, a veteran center known for her size and defensive presence, has faced scrutiny throughout her career for on-court physicality. The play added to ongoing conversations about the balance between competitive intensity and player protection in a league where stars like Reese and Griner often draw significant attention.

The Atlanta Dream ultimately won the game comfortably, with the physical contest highlighting the growing competitiveness and physical demands of the WNBA. Reese's strong rebounding performance, including several offensive boards, underscored her emergence as one of the league's top young talents despite the dramatic moment with Griner.

The incident occurred during a season in which both players have been central figures. Griner, playing for the Atlanta Dream in 2026, has continued to be a dominant interior presence despite averaging only 4.6 rebounds per game this season — a statistic many observers find surprising given her height and wingspan. Reese, on the other hand, has built a reputation for tenacity on the boards and has been a key part of the Sky's rotation.

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League officials have not commented publicly on the specific foul beyond the on-court ruling. The WNBA has emphasized player safety and sportsmanship in recent seasons, implementing rules and review processes to address flagrant contact. This particular play will likely be reviewed further by the league office as part of standard procedure for flagrant fouls.

Fans and commentators reacted swiftly on social media. Some defended Griner's physicality as part of the game's intensity, while others argued the move crossed a line given the size disparity. Reese's response on the court was measured, and she continued playing without apparent issue.

The physical confrontation comes amid a broader discussion about the evolution of the WNBA. As the league gains popularity and attracts more athletic, skilled players, the physical demands and intensity of games have increased. Stars like Griner and Reese represent different generations and styles — Griner as an established veteran with Olympic and international experience, and Reese as a rising star bringing energy and rebounding prowess.

Griner's career has included significant off-court challenges, including her detainment in Russia in 2022, which drew international attention before her release. On the court, she remains one of the most physically imposing players in the league, capable of altering games with her presence in the paint.

Reese has quickly established herself as a fan favorite and impactful rookie, known for her rebounding instincts and competitive fire. Her ability to secure 13 rebounds against a formidable frontcourt including Griner highlights her potential as a cornerstone player for the Sky.

The Atlanta Dream's victory in the Commissioner's Cup matchup provided a positive result for the home team, but the Griner-Reese incident overshadowed much of the postgame discussion. The Commissioner's Cup, designed to add competitive elements to the regular season, has featured several notable physical contests this year.

League analysts suggest such moments, while dramatic, reflect the increasing physicality and competitiveness of the WNBA as it grows in stature. Officials continue to monitor games closely, with replay reviews becoming more common for potential flagrant fouls.

For both players, the focus will likely shift back to their respective teams' playoff pushes. The Sky and Dream are positioned in competitive conferences, where every game carries significant weight. Reese's resilience and Griner's veteran leadership will be key factors as the season progresses.

The WNBA has seen increased viewership and media attention in 2026, with star players like Griner and Reese driving fan engagement. Incidents like Tuesday's foul generate conversation but also highlight the league's commitment to balancing physical play with player safety.

As the season continues, both teams will look to build on their strengths. The Dream's interior presence with Griner provides a defensive anchor, while the Sky rely on Reese's energy and rebounding to create second-chance opportunities.

The league office is expected to review the play in the coming days. Flagrant 1 fouls carry penalties including fines and potential suspensions for repeat offenders, though no immediate disciplinary action beyond the in-game call has been announced.

Tuesday's game served as a reminder of the physical toll and competitive nature of professional basketball. For Griner and Reese, it was another chapter in their respective careers — one marked by resilience, physicality, and the constant scrutiny that comes with being among the WNBA's most visible players.

As the season moves toward its later stages, both athletes will continue to draw attention for their on-court performances and the larger narratives surrounding their careers. The WNBA's growth has amplified these stories, making moments like the Griner-Reese collision part of the league's evolving highlight reel.