DAEJEON, South Korea — A young male wolf named Neukgu dug under an electrified fence and escaped from the safari enclosure at Daejeon O-World theme park zoo on Wednesday morning, triggering a large-scale search involving hundreds of police, firefighters, military personnel and hunters that entered its second day Thursday amid light rain and mounting public concern.

The roughly 2-year-old Eurasian wolf, born in 2024 and weighing about 30 kilograms (66 pounds), slipped out around 9:18 a.m. on April 8 while zookeepers conducted a pre-opening headcount. CCTV footage showed the animal tunneling beneath the concrete-based wire mesh of its enclosure in the wolf safari area of O-World, a public facility operated by Daejeon City in the city's Jung-gu district.

O-World staff noticed the wolf missing from CCTV around 9:30 a.m. and alerted authorities about 50 minutes later. The park immediately evacuated visitors, suspended operations for Wednesday and Thursday, and blocked entry. The wolf remained inside the park grounds for roughly two hours before venturing outside around 11:30 a.m., officials said.

By early afternoon Wednesday, the wolf — described as roughly the size of a large dog such as a Malamute — was spotted roaming near O-World intersection and close to a local elementary school. Black-box dashcam footage captured the animal walking along a mountain path behind the park before descending toward urban areas. Daejeon Sanseong Elementary School closed Thursday as a precaution, with officials citing safety risks to students.

Search teams numbering more than 300 people, including police commandos, special forces, firefighters, hunters and military units, scoured the hills and forested areas behind O-World and nearby Bomun Mountain. Authorities deployed drones equipped with high-resolution thermal imaging cameras for nighttime operations and considered using the wolf's homing instincts by introducing companion animals as lures.

Daejeon fire officials said the first 48 hours are critical for safe recapture. Tranquilizer darts remain the preferred method, but lethal force has not been ruled out if the animal poses an imminent threat to the public. No injuries or attacks have been reported so far. The wolf is believed to be hiding in wooded areas rather than aggressively approaching humans.

The incident has revived memories of a 2018 escape at the same facility when a puma named "Bborong-i" was shot and killed hours after breaking out. Animal rights groups, including the Korea Animal Rights Advocates and Daejeon Chungnam Green Union, issued statements Thursday urging authorities to prioritize live capture and criticizing what they called O-World's "irresponsible management." They pointed to repeated enclosure failures and demanded a full review of the park's animal welfare standards.

Daejeon city and O-World operators expressed regret. A city official said the enclosure had electrified fencing on cement foundations, but the wolf managed to dig through soil at the base during a period when it was being introduced to other wolves. "We deeply apologize for causing concern to citizens," the official said, adding that the park would conduct a comprehensive safety inspection once the animal is recaptured.

Residents in the area expressed a mix of anxiety and sympathy. Some stayed indoors or kept children home from school, while others shared dashcam videos and sightings on social media. Local media broadcast live updates with helicopter footage showing search teams moving through rain-soaked hills. Experts noted that wolves are nocturnal and elusive, making visual confirmation difficult even with thermal equipment.

O-World, which combines amusement rides with a zoo and safari exhibits, attracts families and tourists but has faced prior criticism over animal conditions. The park is undergoing long-term renovation plans worth hundreds of billions of won, but the latest escape has fueled calls to pause or review those projects until safety and welfare issues are resolved.

As the search continued into Thursday afternoon, rain forecasts through Friday complicated efforts by reducing visibility and scent tracking for dogs. Authorities urged residents to avoid wooded areas, report any sightings immediately, and refrain from approaching the animal. Emergency text alerts were sent to nearby neighborhoods warning of the wolf's potential presence.

The wolf, hand-reared through artificial feeding after its mother could not care for it, has been described as relatively accustomed to humans but still possesses natural wild instincts. Veterinarians on standby prepared tranquilizers calibrated for its size, while behavioral experts advised against panic, noting the low likelihood of unprovoked attacks on healthy adults.

By late Thursday, no new confirmed sightings had been publicly released, though officials said movement was detected overnight in the hills behind the park. The operation involves coordination between Daejeon city, police, fire services, the Geum River Basin Environmental Office and private hunters.

The case has drawn national and international attention, with foreign media highlighting the unusual sight of a wolf loose in a major South Korean city of 1.5 million people. Comparisons to similar zoo escapes worldwide underscored broader questions about enclosure standards in public animal facilities.

For now, Daejeon authorities continue the intensive hunt while balancing public safety with calls from animal advocates to bring Neukgu home alive. Park officials said normal operations would resume only after the situation is fully resolved and additional preventive measures are in place.

As rain fell on the second day of the search, the young wolf remained a ghostly presence in the hills overlooking the city — a reminder of the thin line between captive wildlife and the wild. Whether Neukgu is safely sedated and returned to his enclosure or meets a different fate will likely shape discussions about O-World's future for months to come.