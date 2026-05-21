Amber Alert Canceled After 6-Month-Old Devaeyah Lucas-Bell Found Safe in Hammond Case

HAMMOND, Ind. — A statewide Amber Alert issued for 6-month-old Devaeyah Lucas-Bell on May 21, 2026, was canceled after the infant was recovered safe, according to Indiana authorities.

The alert was activated early Thursday morning after the child was reported missing from Hammond around 4:20 a.m. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and brown pants.

Devaeyah Lucas-Bell is described as a Black female, 22 inches tall, weighing 16 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was believed to be in extreme danger at the time of the alert.

The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Deandry Sabbs, a Black male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 208 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a gray four-door Nissan sedan with unknown Illinois plates.

Hammond Police Department requested the Amber Alert. Anyone with information was asked to contact the department at 219-852-6357 or call 911.

The alert generated widespread attention across Indiana and neighboring states, including Illinois. Multiple news outlets and law enforcement agencies shared descriptions and vehicle information via social media and emergency systems.

Authorities later confirmed the child was located safe. Details regarding the circumstances of the recovery and Sabbs' status were not immediately released by police.

The swift resolution highlighted the effectiveness of the Amber Alert system in mobilizing public assistance for missing children cases. Indiana State Police and local agencies coordinated the response.

Devaeyah Lucas-Bell was last seen in Hammond, a city in Lake County near the Illinois border. The case drew significant regional media coverage due to the child's age and the initial assessment of extreme danger.

Amber Alerts are issued when law enforcement confirms a child has been abducted and faces serious harm or death. Criteria include the child's age, confirmation of abduction, and sufficient descriptive information for public assistance.

This incident marks one of several Amber Alerts activated in Indiana in 2026. Previous cases have involved both successful recoveries and ongoing searches.

Hammond Police continue their investigation. No charges had been announced as of late Thursday afternoon. Updates are expected as more information becomes available.

The public played a key role in sharing the alert across social media platforms. Local television stations and news websites provided continuous coverage throughout the morning.

Families in the Hammond area were advised to remain vigilant. The quick cancellation brought relief to the community and surrounding regions.

Indiana's Amber Alert system is managed through a partnership between law enforcement, the Indiana State Police, and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. It utilizes emergency notification systems, highway signs, and media broadcasts.

Officials remind the public that Amber Alerts are reserved for the most serious cases involving abducted children. False alarms are rare but can occur when initial information changes rapidly.

The Hammond Police Department has not released additional details on the relationship between the child, family members, or the suspect. Investigations into missing children cases often involve multiple agencies when crossing jurisdictional lines.

This case underscores the importance of community awareness in child safety matters. Law enforcement encourages residents to report suspicious activity promptly.

As of May 21 afternoon, no further Amber Alerts remained active in Indiana related to this incident. Authorities thanked the public for their assistance in the rapid resolution.

The full timeline of events from the initial report to recovery has not been publicly detailed. Police are expected to provide more information in coming days or weeks as the investigation proceeds.