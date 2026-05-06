NEW YORK — The New York Times Wordle answer for Wednesday, May 6, 2026, is LIKEN, a verb that challenged players with its mix of common letters and less obvious usage in Puzzle #1782.

The five-letter word means to compare or represent something as similar to another, offering a satisfying solve for those who navigated the clues effectively.

Wordle #1782 tested solvers with a relatively common vowel-consonant balance but required thinking beyond the most obvious everyday words. Many players started with strong openers like SLATE, CRANE or ADIEU, which helped identify the I and E early while narrowing down the starting L and ending N.

According to community reports on Reddit and Wordle analysis sites, average scores hovered around 4.1 guesses, with a solid number of players solving it in three or four attempts. Hard-mode participants found it trickier due to the need to reuse confirmed letters efficiently.

How Players Solved It

Popular solving paths shared online included sequences such as:

SLATE → LINER → LIKEN (three guesses)

AUDIO → LEMON → LIKEN (four guesses)

The word's placement of the I and E created some confusion with similar terms like "liken," "liken," or near-misses such as "linen," "liker" and "liven." The final N proved decisive for many who reached the last guess with multiple options remaining.

The New York Times Wordle editor noted that LIKEN represents a solid midweek difficulty level — accessible enough for casual players while offering enough challenge for dedicated solvers. Webster's defines it as "to represent or describe as being like, or similar (to); compare."

Wordle's Enduring Popularity in 2026

More than four years after its explosive rise, Wordle continues to captivate millions daily. The simple green-yellow-gray feedback system, single daily puzzle and social sharing features keep the game fresh. In May 2026, the New York Times maintains the core experience while occasionally introducing subtle improvements and companion games like Connections and Strands.

Tuesday's answer was LATCH. Wednesday's LIKEN continues a week of balanced difficulty following Monday's RISER. The puzzle's design rewards vocabulary knowledge and pattern recognition without relying on obscure terms.

Social media platforms lit up with reactions as usual. Hashtags like #Wordle1782 and #WordleToday trended as players shared grids, celebrated streaks and commiserated over near-misses. Many praised the word's elegance and usefulness in everyday language.

Tips and Strategies for Success

Wordle enthusiasts recommend starting with words rich in vowels and common consonants. Popular openers in 2026 still include SLATE, CRANE, TRACE and AUDIO. Tracking eliminated letters helps narrow possibilities quickly.

For harder days, considering multiple meanings or less common usages can unlock solutions. LIKEN exemplifies this — it's a familiar word but not one that immediately springs to mind for many players.

The game also offers optional variants and practice modes for those wanting extra challenges. Families and offices continue competing for lowest average scores, turning the daily ritual into a shared experience.

Cultural Impact and Community

Wordle's influence extends far beyond casual play. It has inspired books, classroom exercises, competitive leagues and even merchandise. Its accessibility appeals across generations, providing mental stimulation while fostering social connections through shared results.

The New York Times preserves the clean, ad-free interface that built its massive following. This restraint, combined with consistent quality, ensures Wordle's longevity in a crowded digital entertainment landscape.

What's Next

For those who missed LIKEN, tomorrow brings Puzzle #1783 and a fresh opportunity to build or maintain streaks. Serious players guard multi-month streaks carefully, with some reaching hundreds of consecutive solves.

Archives and analysis sites offer complete historical lists for those tracking patterns or curious about past answers. Educators continue incorporating Wordle into vocabulary and deductive reasoning lessons.

As May 6, 2026, draws to a close, solvers reflect on their performance with LIKEN. Whether celebrated in three guesses or salvaged in six, the word provided another satisfying mental workout in the ongoing Wordle journey.

The global community will reconvene tomorrow for the next challenge, ready for whatever five letters the New York Times has prepared. One puzzle at a time, one green square at a time, the streak lives on.