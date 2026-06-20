SAN FRANCISCO — Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron became the first player ejected under a new rule prohibiting covering one's mouth while speaking to an opponent, receiving a red card during his team's Group B match against Turkey on Friday.

The incident occurred just before halftime with Paraguay leading 1-0 in the match at Levi's Stadium. Almiron, 32, obscured his mouth with his hand while addressing Turkey's Mert Muldur, who promptly alerted the referee. Video assistant referee review confirmed the violation, leading referee Ivan Barton of El Salvador to issue the red card.

The new regulation, implemented for the first time at this World Cup, aims to curb potential abusive language during matches. International Football Association Board officials approved the measure during an April meeting in Vancouver, with FIFA President Gianni Infantino supporting stricter enforcement against unsportsmanlike conduct.

Commentators and former players offered mixed reactions to the decision. Clinton Morrison, providing analysis for BBC Radio 5 Live, noted the importance of adhering to established rules. "If you know the rules, you shouldn't do it. You've got to credit the referee and the VAR for making that decision," Morrison said. "Not everyone would agree with it, but if those are the rules, you've got to stick by the rules."

Despite playing more than half the match shorthanded, Paraguay held on for a 1-0 victory. The result keeps their knockout stage hopes alive heading into their final group match against Australia.

The rule's introduction follows several high-profile incidents involving players covering their mouths during conversations with opponents. Earlier this year, Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni faced scrutiny after an exchange with Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr., ultimately receiving a suspension for related conduct.

FIFA officials emphasized that referees maintain discretion based on context when applying the rule. The measure seeks to promote transparency and discourage potential verbal abuse while maintaining the flow of competitive play.

Almiron had already encountered another new regulation in Paraguay's opening group match against the United States. Initially booked for a foul, the decision was reversed after video review determined simulation, resulting in a yellow card for diving.

Turkey dominated possession and created numerous opportunities despite the loss. The result eliminates them from knockout contention, though they displayed competitive spirit throughout the match.

The incident sparked immediate discussion among players, coaches and fans regarding the new rule's implementation. Some viewed it as necessary for maintaining respect in the game, while others worried it could lead to overly harsh punishments for minor infractions.

Paraguay coach expressed mixed feelings about the red card's impact. "It was a very tough match for many reasons," he said. "The players did their best. It was very difficult to face this match with two players less with this environment."

The rule forms part of broader efforts to address player conduct and enhance match integrity. Officials hope consistent enforcement will reduce unsportsmanlike behavior while preserving the competitive nature of international football.

For Paraguay, the victory provides crucial momentum despite the disciplinary setback. Advancing from the group stage would represent a significant achievement for the South American nation in its World Cup campaign.

Turkey's elimination highlights the challenges of competing in a tough group. Their performance demonstrated quality that could prove valuable in future tournaments as the team continues developing.

The match also featured strong defensive play from Paraguay, which limited Turkey's attacking threats despite the numerical disadvantage. Goalkeeper performance and organized defending proved decisive in securing the result.

As the tournament progresses, teams and players will adapt to the new regulations. Referees face the challenge of consistent application while managing match flow and player emotions.

The incident underscores ongoing efforts to improve sportsmanship in football. While controversial, such rules aim to create a more respectful environment for players, officials and fans alike.

Paraguay's remaining group fixture against Australia will test their ability to perform under pressure. A positive result could secure advancement and validate their competitive approach despite early disciplinary issues.

The World Cup continues showcasing both athletic excellence and evolving governance of the sport. New regulations like the mouth-covering rule reflect football's attempt to balance tradition with modern standards of conduct.