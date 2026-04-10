SAN FRANCISCO — Shares of Fastly Inc. tumbled more than 14% Thursday as investors locked in gains following a meteoric run that saw the edge cloud computing specialist more than double in 2026 and hit multi-year highs earlier this week.

Fastly stock fell as low as $28.05 midday, down $4.70 or 14.35%, on elevated volume after closing at $32.75 the previous session. The drop erased some of the dramatic gains that pushed the shares to a 52-week high of $34.58 on April 8 and a four-year peak in recent trading sessions.

The San Francisco-based company, which provides a global edge cloud platform for fast content delivery, security and compute services closer to end users, has ridden a wave of optimism this year. Strong fourth-quarter 2025 results in February sparked a 60%-plus surge in a single session, with shares climbing more than 200% year to date at one point amid excitement over AI tailwinds and improving profitability.

Fastly reported record fourth-quarter revenue of $172.6 million, up 23% year over year, beating expectations. Non-GAAP gross margin hit a record 64%, and the company posted positive operating income. Management guided for full-year 2026 revenue between $700 million and $720 million — implying roughly 14% growth at the midpoint from 2025's $624 million — along with non-GAAP net income per share of 23 to 29 cents.

Analysts highlighted momentum from large customer traffic shifts, event-driven spikes and early AI-related workloads that favor Fastly's distributed architecture. The platform processes traffic at the "edge" of the internet, reducing latency for video streaming, e-commerce, gaming and increasingly AI inference tasks.

Piper Sandler raised its price target sharply to $30 from $14 on April 7 while maintaining a neutral rating, citing improved visibility into growth drivers. RBC Capital lifted its target to $20, and other firms have incrementally warmed to the story even as the consensus remains a "Hold" with an average target well below current levels around $13 to $15 in older models.

Yet the valuation has stretched. At recent peaks near $33-$34, Fastly traded at a significant premium to historical norms and some discounted cash flow models flagged it as overvalued by as much as 80%. Insider selling added to caution, with the CEO and other executives offloading millions in shares during the rally.

Thursday's decline came with no specific negative news, appearing instead as profit-taking after the stock's rapid ascent. Volume was heavy, consistent with rotation out of high-beta names amid broader market volatility.

Fastly's business has evolved from a pure content delivery network (CDN) player into a fuller edge cloud platform. It competes with larger rivals like Akamai Technologies, Cloudflare and Amazon CloudFront but differentiates through its developer-friendly platform, real-time logging and compute capabilities that let customers run code at the edge.

Security has become a bright spot. Fastly's next-generation Web Application Firewall (WAF) and bot mitigation tools have gained traction as enterprises face rising cyber threats, particularly those tied to AI adoption. A company report noted that AI-integrated businesses face 135% higher risk of financial losses from cyberattacks, positioning Fastly's offerings as timely.

Recent partnerships underscore the momentum. Fastly teamed with Dublin-based Bronto IO for advanced observability on high-volume log streams, including CDN telemetry, delivering real-time insights without massive infrastructure costs. It also announced a collaboration with LALIGA to combat piracy through enhanced streaming protection and innovation.

Analysts expect first-quarter 2026 results, due May 6, to show continued progress. Guidance issued in February called for Q1 revenue of $168 million to $174 million and non-GAAP operating income of $14 million to $18 million. Any beat or raised full-year outlook could reignite buying interest.

The company's transformation story dates back several years. After rapid early growth, Fastly faced margin pressure and slower expansion as the CDN market matured and competition intensified. Leadership focused on operational discipline, higher-value security and compute services, and enterprise customer wins.

By late 2025, that shift delivered results: record margins, positive cash flow trends and AI as an emerging tailwind. Edge computing benefits AI workloads that require low-latency inference, data processing near users and reduced bandwidth costs — areas where Fastly claims advantages over centralized cloud providers.

Still, risks remain. Customer concentration has historically been notable, with a few large accounts driving meaningful traffic. Platform outages, though rare, can damage reputation in a business where reliability is paramount. Capital intensity for network expansion and competition from better-capitalized players like Cloudflare continue to weigh on long-term views.

Some analysts question whether 14% revenue growth is sufficient to justify the current valuation multiple after such a sharp rally. Others see an inflection point if Fastly sustains margin expansion and delivers on AI-driven use cases.

Institutional ownership sits around 80%, with retail enthusiasm evident in high trading volumes during the run-up. Short interest, while not extreme, has fluctuated as the stock climbed.

Fastly appointed a new chief marketing officer in late March, signaling efforts to broaden awareness beyond its core developer base. It was also named a leader in edge development platforms by an independent research firm.

Looking ahead, investors will scrutinize Q1 metrics including revenue mix between network services, security and compute; customer retention and expansion; and any commentary on AI contribution. Updated 2026 guidance could shift sentiment quickly.

Broader industry dynamics favor edge players. Explosive growth in video, gaming, e-commerce and now generative AI applications demands faster, more efficient delivery than traditional centralized clouds can always provide. Fastly's global points of presence — more than 300 — position it to capture that demand.

Yet execution is key. The company must balance growth investments with profitability goals while navigating macroeconomic uncertainty that could pressure enterprise IT spending.

At midday Thursday, Fastly's market capitalization had pulled back toward $4.2 billion from recent highs near $5 billion. The stock remains up dramatically from its 52-week low around $4.65 last year, reflecting a remarkable turnaround narrative.

Whether the pullback marks a healthy consolidation or the start of a deeper correction will depend on upcoming earnings and the sustainability of recent momentum. For a company once dismissed as a niche CDN provider, Fastly has recaptured Wall Street's attention — but sustaining it will require consistent delivery in a competitive landscape.