Infleqtion Stock Surges 19.96% to $17.63 on $100M CHIPS Funding and Quantum Breakthroughs

NEW YORK — Infleqtion Inc. (NYSE: INFQ) shares rose sharply in morning trading Friday, May 22, 2026, climbing $2.93 or 19.96% to $17.63 as investors reacted to a $100 million funding letter of intent from the U.S. Department of Commerce and recent technical advances in its neutral-atom quantum platform.

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The company announced on May 21 that it signed a Letter of Intent with the U.S. Department of Commerce's CHIPS Research and Development Office for $100 million in proposed funding. The investment is contingent on achieving certain development milestones and is aimed at accelerating U.S. leadership in quantum computing technologies.

This funding complements broader government support for quantum computing. Reports indicate Infleqtion is among recipients in a $2 billion federal grant package that includes equity stakes for the government in participating companies.

On May 20, Infleqtion detailed several technical breakthroughs, including the release of resource-superstaq, an open-source architecture-level resource estimation package; a record-breaking dual-species rubidium-cesium entangling gate; a new theory preprint showing a path to neutral-atom entangling-gate fidelity beyond 99.9%; and a static magnetic-field approach to sub-Doppler cooling and optical atom transport.

Infleqtion reported first-quarter 2026 revenue of $9.5 million on May 14, up 14% year-over-year. The company raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to at least $40 million. It ended the quarter with $569 million in cash and no debt.

Infleqtion, formerly known as ColdQuanta, went public in February 2026 through a SPAC merger. The company specializes in neutral-atom quantum computing and quantum sensing technologies. It serves government, commercial and research clients with applications in computing, sensing, timing and navigation.

The company has secured multiple government contracts, including ARPA-E awards for energy grid optimization and quantum computing in chemistry and materials science. It also collaborates with NASA on a quantum gravity sensor mission.

Infleqtion delivered the UK's first operational 100-qubit quantum computer and continues scaling efforts. It aims for more than 100 logical qubits by 2028.

Market capitalization exceeded $3.5 billion in recent trading. The stock has shown significant volatility since going public but has gained momentum on positive news flow and sector-wide government support.

Trading volume on May 22 was substantially higher than average as the funding and technical news circulated. Quantum computing peers including IonQ, Rigetti Computing and D-Wave Quantum also posted notable gains.

Infleqtion's neutral-atom technology uses arrays of individual atoms as qubits, offering potential advantages in coherence times and scalability. The company has demonstrated high gate fidelities and is advancing error correction techniques.

The CHIPS funding is part of efforts to strengthen domestic quantum capabilities for economic competitiveness and national security. The arrangement remains subject to milestones and due diligence.

Infleqtion operates facilities in the United States, Europe and Asia. It partners with major organizations including NVIDIA for quantum-classical integration.

No new corporate announcements were released on May 22. The company's next major update is expected with its second-quarter 2026 earnings later in the summer.

Analysts track Infleqtion's progress toward fault-tolerant systems and revenue scaling. The company reported 2025 revenue of $32.5 million and targets at least $40 million for 2026.

The quantum computing sector continues to attract attention as governments and enterprises invest in potential applications for optimization, simulation, cryptography and artificial intelligence.

Infleqtion employs researchers, engineers and technical staff focused on advancing quantum hardware and software. The company maintains a strong cash position to support research, development and commercialization.

Investors will monitor execution on roadmap goals, new customer wins and deployment of government funding in coming quarters. The stock's performance on May 22 reflects heightened market interest in quantum computing leaders.