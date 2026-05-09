SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Nearly 30 years after Kristin Smart vanished from the Cal Poly campus, investigators executed a new search warrant at the Arroyo Grande home of Susan Flores, mother of convicted killer Paul Flores, after scientific equipment detected signs consistent with human decomposition on the property. The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday that the search will continue as authorities work to determine if the long-missing college student's remains are buried there.

The renewed effort, which began Wednesday, May 6, 2026, marks the latest dramatic chapter in one of California's most enduring cold cases. Scientists using specialized equipment detected volatile organic compounds associated with human decomposition on the Flores property and an adjacent yard. While no physical remains have been recovered yet, the sheriff's office described the findings as significant enough to justify the new warrant and continued excavation.

Sheriff's officials emphasized they remain committed to bringing Kristin home to her family. "The Sheriff's Office is conducting an additional investigation into the property in the 500 block of East Branch Street in Arroyo Grande in relation to the disappearance of Kristin Smart," the department said in a statement. Deputies and forensic specialists were seen on scene Thursday using ground-penetrating radar, soil sampling equipment, and cadaver dogs.

Paul Flores was convicted in 2022 of Smart's murder and sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. His father, Ruben Flores, was acquitted of being an accessory after the fact. Despite the conviction, Smart's body has never been found, leaving her family without full closure after three decades of agony.

Renewed Hope and Heartbreak for the Smart Family

Kristin's mother, Denise Smart, and other family members have been closely monitoring the search. A family spokesperson said they are in regular contact with investigators and appreciate the sheriff's office persistence. The renewed activity has brought a mix of cautious hope and emotional exhaustion to those who have waited nearly 30 years for answers.

The property in question was previously searched in 2000, but new technology and fresh investigative leads prompted this week's warrant. Scientists involved in the effort have been testing soil for human-specific decomposition markers, a method that has helped solve other long-cold cases.

Background of the Case

Kristin Smart, an 19-year-old freshman at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, was last seen on May 25, 1996, after attending a party. She was walking back to her dorm when she disappeared. Paul Flores, then a fellow student, was long considered the prime suspect. In 2022, after years of investigation and a high-profile trial, a jury convicted him of murder despite the absence of a body — a rare outcome in California.

The case has captivated the public for decades, inspiring books, documentaries, and relentless advocacy from Kristin's family and friends. Multiple searches over the years, including at landfills and coastal areas, have failed to locate her remains until the latest focused effort at the Flores family property.

Community and National Attention

The San Luis Obispo community has rallied around the Smart family once again. Yellow ribbons and signs of support have reappeared throughout the area. National media outlets have descended on the small Central Coast city, shining a fresh spotlight on a case that has never faded from public memory.

Elizabeth Smart, the abduction survivor who has become a prominent advocate, has publicly expressed support for the Smart family and offered hope that this search could finally bring answers. Many other missing persons advocates have echoed her call for continued persistence.

What Happens Next

The search at the East Branch Street property is expected to last at least two days, with specialists carefully excavating and testing soil samples. If human remains are confirmed, they will be sent for DNA analysis to determine identity. Even without immediate discovery, investigators say every piece of new evidence helps build a clearer picture of what happened nearly three decades ago.

Paul Flores maintains his innocence and has appealed his conviction. His legal team has not commented on the latest search. Susan Flores has not been charged with any crime in connection with the case.

For the Smart family, each new development brings renewed pain and renewed hope. Denise Smart has said repeatedly that she will never stop searching for her daughter until she is brought home. Thursday's activity at the Flores property represents the latest step in that long journey.

As the search continues, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office has urged anyone with information to come forward. The case remains open and active, with investigators determined to provide the Smart family with the answers they have sought for nearly 30 years. Whether this latest effort yields Kristin's remains or new leads, it underscores the enduring commitment to justice in one of California's most haunting missing persons cases.