RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Cristiano Ronaldo reached a historic milestone Wednesday night, scoring his 100th goal in the Saudi Pro League as Al-Nassr defeated Al-Shabab 4-2 in a crucial match that strengthened their grip on the 2025-26 Roshn Saudi League title race. The Portuguese superstar's clinical finish in the 75th minute not only sealed the victory but also pushed Al-Nassr five points clear at the top of the table with just a handful of matches remaining.

Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr in December 2022, achieved the century in just 105 league appearances — an astonishing rate of nearly one goal per game. The 41-year-old now sits on 971 official career goals, just 29 shy of the iconic 1,000-goal mark that has long been his ultimate target. His latest strike came from a low cross by Sadio Mané, which he dispatched with a trademark first-time finish past the Al-Shabab goalkeeper.

João Félix stole some of the spotlight with a hat-trick, but all eyes were on Ronaldo as he celebrated his milestone in front of the traveling Al-Nassr faithful. The win keeps Al-Nassr firmly in pole position, with rivals Al-Hilal trailing by five points after 32 matches played. A victory in the upcoming derby against Al-Hilal could virtually seal the title for Ronaldo and his teammates.

Historic Achievement in Record Time

Ronaldo's 100 Saudi Pro League goals break down as follows: 14 in 2022-23, 35 in 2023-24, and a remarkable 51 so far in the current campaign. His overall record for Al-Nassr stands at 121 goals in 139 appearances across all competitions, making him one of the most prolific scorers in the club's history in an incredibly short period.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has transformed Al-Nassr into genuine title contenders since his arrival. Before Ronaldo, the club had gone decades without consistent domestic dominance. His leadership, work rate and relentless goal-scoring have elevated the entire squad, with players like Mané, Félix and others thriving alongside the Portuguese icon.

Title Race Heats Up

Al-Nassr currently sits atop the Saudi Pro League with 82 points from 32 matches (27 wins, 1 draw, 4 losses). Al-Hilal remains the closest challenger with 77 points from 31 games. The upcoming derby clash between the two Riyadh giants on May 12 is expected to be a decisive moment in the season. A win for Al-Nassr would likely put the title beyond doubt.

Coach Luís Castro praised Ronaldo's mentality after the match. "He is an example for everyone — the way he trains, the way he lives, the way he scores goals at this age. It is incredible," Castro said. The Portuguese manager also highlighted the team's collective performance, noting that Félix's hat-trick showed the depth of attacking talent at the club.

Ronaldo's Enduring Legacy

At 41, Ronaldo continues to defy expectations. His ability to maintain elite-level performance in a demanding league speaks to his legendary professionalism and physical conditioning. Reaching 100 league goals for Al-Nassr in such a short time cements his status as one of football's greatest goalscorers, regardless of the competition level.

The milestone also brings him closer to 1,000 career goals. Ronaldo has repeatedly stated that this personal target motivates him daily. With several matches left in the season and potential appearances in cup competitions, he is well-positioned to achieve the landmark before the end of 2026.

Impact on Saudi Pro League

Ronaldo's presence has significantly elevated the profile of the Saudi Pro League. His 100-goal milestone generates global headlines and brings increased attention to the competition. The league has attracted numerous world-class talents in recent years, partly due to Ronaldo's pioneering move, and continues to grow in commercial and sporting stature.

Fans around the world celebrated the achievement on social media, with hashtags related to Ronaldo and Al-Nassr trending worldwide. Many hailed him as the greatest goalscorer of all time, while others marveled at his consistency at an age when most players have retired.

What Lies Ahead

Al-Nassr faces a tough remaining schedule, including the high-stakes derby against Al-Hilal. Ronaldo and his teammates will be motivated to secure the title in front of their home fans if possible. Beyond domestic success, the club also competes in Asian competitions, where Ronaldo's experience could prove decisive.

For Ronaldo personally, the focus remains on winning silverware and reaching 1,000 career goals. His journey from Manchester United to Real Madrid, Juventus, and now Al-Nassr has been defined by relentless ambition and record-breaking performances. At a stage in his career when many expected decline, he continues to write new chapters in football history.

As the season enters its decisive phase, all eyes will be on Ronaldo and Al-Nassr. Whether they clinch the Saudi Pro League title or not, his 100-goal milestone stands as another remarkable achievement in an already legendary career. For a player who has never settled for anything less than excellence, the pursuit of more goals and more trophies continues unabated.