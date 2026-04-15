CLEVELAND — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveiled its 2026 inductees on Monday night, honoring a star-studded class that spans pop anthems, heavy metal riffs, smooth R&B grooves and hip-hop innovation during a live reveal on "American Idol."

Eight performers earned induction: Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Oasis, Sade, Luther Vandross and Wu-Tang Clan. The announcement, broadcast to millions, celebrated music's broadest influences while sparking debates about what defines rock 'n' roll in 2026.

The class reflects the Hall's evolving mandate to recognize "the music that connects us all," as officials put it. From Manchester's Britpop kings Oasis to New York's Wu-Tang Clan, the inductees highlight how rock has absorbed and transformed global sounds over decades.

Phil Collins, making his solo debut after Genesis' 2010 induction, expressed surprise and gratitude in early reactions. The Genesis drummer-turned-solo superstar dominated charts in the 1980s with hits like "In the Air Tonight" and "Against All Odds." His induction caps a career that bridged progressive rock and accessible pop.

British new wave icon Billy Idol, known for sneering anthems like "Rebel Yell" and "White Wedding," also joins the ranks after multiple nominations. His punk-to-pop evolution influenced generations of rockers and MTV-era stars.

Heavy metal titans Iron Maiden bring arena-shaking energy with their intricate compositions and mascot Eddie. The band's decades-long influence on metal and beyond made their induction a fan favorite, though some purists questioned the wait.

Joy Division/New Order represent post-punk's dark heart and dancefloor rebirth. Ian Curtis' haunting legacy with Joy Division and the electronic shift under New Order helped shape alternative music from the late 1970s onward.

Oasis, the Gallagher brothers' volatile Britpop force, finally enters after years of eligibility and drama. Hits like "Wonderwall" and "Don't Look Back in Anger" defined 1990s rock, turning stadiums into singalongs and fueling a reunion tour buzz that amplified their cultural staying power.

Smooth operator Sade brings rare female representation among the performers with her sophisticated soul-jazz sound. The band's elegant grooves on "Smooth Operator" and "No Ordinary Love" influenced R&B and beyond, earning acclaim for Adu's sultry vocals and timeless style.

Soul legend Luther Vandross, a first-time nominee, receives posthumous recognition for his velvet voice and romantic ballads that defined '80s and '90s R&B. His emotional depth on tracks like "Never Too Much" left an indelible mark.

Wu-Tang Clan injects hip-hop's raw street poetry into the Hall. The Staten Island collective's 1993 debut "Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)" revolutionized the genre with gritty production, martial arts references and group chemistry, influencing countless MCs and producers.

Additional honors expanded the class to 18:

Early Influence Award: Celia Cruz, the Queen of Salsa whose vibrant rhythms brought Latin music to global stages; Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti; hip-hop trailblazers Queen Latifah and MC Lyte; and country-rock visionary Gram Parsons.

Musical Excellence Award: Songwriter Linda Creed ("Greatest Love of All"); producer Arif Mardin; legendary producer Jimmy Miller (Rolling Stones classics); and modern production icon Rick Rubin.

Ahmet Ertegun Award: Television pioneer Ed Sullivan, whose variety show introduced rock legends like Elvis Presley and the Beatles to American audiences.

The 2026 class drew from a pool of 17 nominees announced in February, which included Mariah Carey, P!nk, Shakira, Lauryn Hill, INXS, Melissa Etheridge, Jeff Buckley, The Black Crowes and New Edition, the latter winning the fan vote but falling short of induction. Voting involved more than 1,200 artists, historians and industry professionals alongside public input.

Critics and fans quickly weighed in online. Some praised the diversity, noting nods to global influences like Fela Kuti and Celia Cruz. Others debated rock's boundaries, asking whether smooth operators like Sade or hip-hop collectives like Wu-Tang fit the "rock" label. Hall officials have long argued that the genre's DNA includes rhythm and blues, soul, country and more — a philosophy that has broadened the institution since its 1983 founding in Cleveland.

The induction ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. It will tape for a December broadcast on ABC and Disney+, with exact air date details pending. Tickets for members and select packages are expected to go fast, as past ceremonies have drawn massive audiences and emotional performances.

This year's class arrives amid renewed interest in rock's legacy. Oasis' reunion tour has packed stadiums, Iron Maiden continues epic world tours, and younger artists sample or cite these acts as foundational. Wu-Tang's influence echoes in modern hip-hop, while Sade's catalog enjoys streaming revivals.

Cleveland's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame museum plans special exhibits featuring artifacts from the new inductees, allowing visitors to explore guitars, stage costumes, handwritten lyrics and more. The institution, designed by I.M. Pei, has become a pilgrimage site for music lovers since opening in 1995.

Induction often sparks career boosts or reunions, though some artists have declined or expressed mixed feelings over the years. For living honorees like Collins, Idol and members of Iron Maiden, Oasis and Wu-Tang, the honor cements their place in music history.

The announcement on "American Idol," hosted with input from Ryan Seacrest and Lionel Richie, blended pop television with rock heritage, reaching a broad audience. Clips of performances and tributes circulated rapidly on social media, driving viral conversations about overlooked artists and genre evolution.

Music historians note the class bridges eras: from Gram Parsons' cosmic American music in the 1960s-70s to Wu-Tang's 1990s breakthrough and Sade's consistent elegance. It also highlights behind-the-scenes contributors like producers Mardin, Miller and Rubin, whose work shaped countless hits.

As the music industry grapples with streaming, AI and shifting consumption, the Rock Hall continues to affirm timeless artistry. Chairman John Sykes has emphasized the Hall's role in preserving culture while adapting to new voices.

Fans can expect powerful moments at the November ceremony, with potential all-star jams, emotional speeches and surprise collaborations. Past events have featured reunions and tributes that became instant classics.

The 2026 inductees embody rock 'n' roll's rebellious spirit and expansive reach — from stadium anthems to intimate soul, metal thunder to hip-hop innovation. Their music continues to soundtrack lives, challenge norms and inspire new generations.

Whether debating the merits of each choice or celebrating long-overdue recognition, one thing is clear: the Class of 2026 adds fresh chapters to the ongoing story of music's highest honor.