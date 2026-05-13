BILLUND, Denmark — Lego has officially revealed its most ambitious Lord of the Rings project to date: a colossal 8,278-piece replica of Minas Tirith, the iconic White City of Gondor. Set number 11377, part of the premium Icons line for adult builders, is scheduled to launch June 1, 2026, with an expected retail price of $599.99 to $650. The massive build instantly ranks among Lego's biggest sets ever and becomes the largest in the Lord of the Rings theme, surpassing the popular Rivendell set by more than 2,000 pieces.

The highly anticipated model captures the seven-tiered fortress city in stunning microscale detail on the exterior while offering accessible interior spaces for play and display. Leaks and early previews show intricate stonework, towering walls, the Great Gate, and elevated levels rising dramatically toward the Citadel and White Tree. Builders can recreate key moments from the Siege of Gondor, including defensive positions and dramatic architecture that defined the epic battles in Peter Jackson's films and J.R.R. Tolkien's books.

Massive Scale and Design Highlights

At 8,278 pieces, Minas Tirith joins an elite group as the sixth-largest Lego set of all time. Its size allows for impressive height and depth, with the structure designed to dominate any display shelf. The facade emphasizes the city's imposing white walls and layered terraces, while the open-back design provides access to detailed interiors featuring throne rooms, armories and living quarters.

Designers incorporated advanced building techniques for stability and realism, using new elements and clever part usage to achieve the signature layered look of Minas Tirith. The set rewards patient builders with rewarding construction steps that mirror the city's architectural complexity, from foundational levels to the soaring pinnacle. Early images from instruction manuals and previews highlight the meticulous attention to proportion and texture that Lego Icons sets are known for.

Minifigures and Accessories

The set includes at least 10 minifigures, offering strong representation of key characters from the Battle of the Pelennor Fields era. Expected figures include Gandalf the White with his staff, King Aragorn in royal attire, Pippin Took in Gondorian armor, Faramir, Denethor, and several detailed Gondor soldiers. A buildable Shadowfax horse figure adds a dynamic element, allowing fans to recreate Gandalf's iconic rides.

A limited-time Gift with Purchase set, numbered 40893 and featuring 307 pieces, accompanies early purchases. This smaller build depicts Grond, the massive wolf-headed battering ram used by Sauron's forces, complete with two minifigures. The GWP enhances the siege narrative and has generated additional excitement among collectors.

Context Within Lego's Lord of the Rings Line

Lego's partnership with Warner Bros. and Middle-earth Enterprises has produced beloved sets since the early 2010s, with a resurgence in recent years. Rivendell (set 10316) with 6,167 pieces set a high bar in 2023, followed by other successful releases like the Barad-dûr tower. Minas Tirith represents the culmination of fan demand for the iconic fortress that withstood the forces of Mordor.

The new set targets adult collectors and serious fans, aligning with the growing Icons line focused on detailed, display-worthy models. Its June 1 release timing positions it as a major summer highlight for Lego enthusiasts, likely driving significant pre-order interest when availability opens closer to launch.

Pricing and Value Discussion

At approximately $600-$650, the set offers competitive value per piece compared to other ultra-large Lego offerings like the $999 Death Star. While premium, many fans view it as reasonable given the piece count, minifigures, and display impact. Early reactions on social media and forums show strong enthusiasm despite the cost, with collectors planning to save or budget for what many call a "dream set."

Lego has a history of strong resale performance for large licensed sets, suggesting Minas Tirith could hold or appreciate in value for secondary market buyers. The detailed build and cultural significance of the subject enhance its long-term appeal.

Fan and Community Reaction

The Lego community has reacted with widespread excitement since initial leaks surfaced late last year. Forums, Reddit's r/Legoleak, and fan channels have dissected every available image, praising the scale and speculating on hidden Easter eggs tied to the films. Many compare it favorably to previous Lord of the Rings builds while noting the leap in ambition.

Some collectors express mild concern over the price point amid economic pressures, but the consensus leans heavily positive. "This is the one we've been waiting for," one prominent fan creator noted in a video breakdown. The set's ability to depict an entire city rather than a single location sets it apart as a centerpiece for Middle-earth collections.

Broader Impact on Lego and Pop Culture

The Minas Tirith reveal underscores Lego's strategy of investing in blockbuster licensed themes with premium offerings. As one of the largest sets in production, it highlights manufacturing capabilities and design innovation that continue pushing boundaries for brick-built models. The timing aligns with sustained interest in Tolkien's world, boosted by new adaptations and anniversary celebrations.

For families and younger builders, the set may inspire entry into the hobby through smaller related releases, while hardcore fans prepare display spaces for the monumental build. Its launch could spark renewed interest in the entire Lord of the Rings Lego lineup, driving sales across the theme.

As anticipation builds toward the official June 1 availability, Lego enthusiasts worldwide are counting down. Whether displayed as a standalone masterpiece or centerpiece of an expanding Middle-earth collection, the Minas Tirith set promises to deliver an unforgettable building experience and a breathtaking tribute to one of fantasy's most enduring symbols of hope and resilience.

The beacons of Minas Tirith are lit in brick form — and the response from fans has been nothing short of a rallying cry.

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