NEW YORK — Vanessa Trump, the former wife of Donald Trump Jr., announced on May 20, 2026, that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The 48-year-old shared the news in an Instagram post, writing: "I've recently been diagnosed with breast cancer. While this isn't news anyone expects, I'm working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan."

She revealed that she underwent a medical procedure earlier that week. Trump expressed gratitude to her doctors and said she is staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by family support.

"Thank you for your kindness and support it truly means more than I can express," she wrote. "I kindly ask for privacy as I focus on my health and recovery."

Vanessa Trump was married to Donald Trump Jr. from 2005 until their divorce in 2019. They share five children: Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe.

The announcement drew supportive messages from family members. Her daughter Kai Trump called her "the strongest person I know." Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump also posted messages of support on social media.

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Vanessa Trump, a former model and television personality, has maintained a relatively private life in recent years while co-parenting with Donald Trump Jr. She is currently in a relationship with professional golfer Tiger Woods.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the United States, with about one in eight women diagnosed in their lifetime, according to health statistics. Early detection and treatment significantly improve outcomes.

No details were released about the stage of Vanessa Trump's cancer or specific treatment plans beyond the recent procedure. She asked for privacy as she focuses on recovery.

The Trump family has a history of public health announcements. Former President Donald Trump has spoken about his own health and family matters during his political career.

Vanessa Trump's post received widespread attention on social media, with thousands of comments offering prayers and support. Public figures and fans expressed well wishes following the announcement.

The news comes amid ongoing public interest in the extended Trump family. Vanessa Trump has occasionally appeared in media coverage related to family events and her children's activities.

Health experts emphasize that breast cancer treatment has advanced significantly, with options including surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, hormone therapy and targeted treatments depending on the specific diagnosis.

No further medical updates were provided in the initial announcement. Vanessa Trump's representatives have not released additional statements beyond the Instagram post.

The announcement highlighted the importance of regular health screenings. Breast cancer awareness organizations encourage early detection through mammograms and self-exams.

Vanessa Trump's five children range in age from 11 to 19 years old. Family members have rallied around her during the initial stages of her diagnosis and treatment.

The former model has maintained an active presence on social media, where she shares family moments and occasional updates. Her May 20 post marked a significant personal revelation.

Public reaction included messages from across the political spectrum, with many focusing on well wishes for her health and recovery. The story received coverage from major news outlets shortly after the Instagram post.

Vanessa Trump has not indicated how the diagnosis will affect her public activities or schedule. She requested privacy to concentrate on treatment and family time.

Breast cancer remains a leading health concern globally. Survival rates have improved due to medical advancements, with many patients achieving full recovery when detected early.

The Trump family issued supportive statements following the news. Donald Trump Jr. has not made a separate public comment as of May 21.

Vanessa Trump's Instagram post included a call for continued support while she navigates the next steps in her care. She expressed optimism about her treatment plan.

This personal health update adds to the public narrative surrounding the extended Trump family amid ongoing political developments. Vanessa Trump has largely stayed out of the spotlight in recent years.

Health organizations recommend consulting medical professionals for personalized advice regarding cancer screening and treatment. Vanessa Trump's case underscores the importance of timely medical attention.

No additional details about her specific diagnosis or prognosis were shared in the public announcement. Further updates are expected only if she chooses to provide them.