Australian authorities are urging people to undergo regular testing, as the country is currently witnessing a rise in sexually transmitted infections (STIs), such as gonorrhea, syphilis, and HIV.

Authorities are blaming a lenient approach towards the use of condom for the rise in STI cases.

According to the Royal College of Pathologists of Australasia (RCPA), the number of gonorrhea cases in New South Wales increased by over 20% between 2022 and 2023, with treatment becoming further complicated by the emergence of resistant strains.

There haven't been as many testing drives to bring the spread under control, RCPA spokesperson and Southern IML Pathology medical director, Associate Professor Caitlin Keighley, told Courier Mail.

"The rise in STIs such as gonorrhea, syphilis, and HIV is a pressing public health issue that requires immediate attention in Australia," Keighley said.

The RCPA warned the people that "syphilis rates have also surged, particularly congenital syphilis, where the infection is transmitted to unborn children," with Keighley adding that "in 2014 there were two cases of congenital syphilis – last year there were 20."

Meanwhile, Christine Selvey, NSW Health's communicable diseases branch director, pointed out that first-line antibiotics, such as azithromycin and ceftriaxone, were failing in tackling the scenario.

She noted that gonorrhea cases have been prevalent in a wide age range of people, including heterosexual males and females, sex workers, and men who have sex with men, according to The Guardian.

Keighley said that low testing rates could mean many cases go undetected and untreated, facilitating the prospect of further transmission.

"Low testing levels mean that infections can go undiagnosed and untreated, leading to severe health complications and further transmission," she added. "This leaves many individuals unknowingly at risk, which is particularly concerning for pregnant women, as untreated STIs can result in congenital infections with devastating outcomes."

"Regular testing is crucial to early detection, effective treatment and preventing the spread of these infections," Keighley said.