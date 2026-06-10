NEW YORK — Nuvalent Inc. shares skyrocketed more than 38% in early trading Tuesday after British pharmaceutical giant GSK announced a $10.6 billion all-cash agreement to acquire the Boston-based clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on precision oncology therapies for lung cancer.

Nuvalent stock jumped to around $122.87, up $34.38 or 38.85% from Monday's close, trading near the $124 per share offer price as investors reacted to the significant premium. The deal values the company at an equity total of approximately $10.6 billion, or $9.4 billion net of cash, representing a 40% premium to the prior closing price and a 26% premium to the 30-day volume-weighted average price.

Under the terms, GSK will commence a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Nuvalent's Class A and Class B common stock at $124 per share in cash. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to customary conditions including regulatory approvals and the tender of a majority of shares.

The acquisition bolsters GSK's oncology portfolio with Nuvalent's promising pipeline of targeted therapies for ROS1-positive and ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Nuvalent's lead candidates, zidesamtinib and neladalkib, have shown strong clinical activity in heavily pretreated patients, including those with brain metastases and resistance mutations, addressing key limitations of existing treatments.

GSK highlighted the strategic fit, noting Nuvalent's focus on validated targets with potential to overcome efficacy and tolerability issues in current standards of care. The deal includes multiple assets in lung cancer, a high-priority area for the British drugmaker as it seeks to strengthen its innovative medicines pipeline.

Nuvalent, founded in 2017, specializes in developing small-molecule inhibitors designed for precision targeting of kinase-driven cancers. Its candidates aim to provide better brain penetration and selectivity compared to earlier-generation therapies, potentially improving outcomes for patients with advanced disease. Positive pivotal data from trials like ALKOVE-1 and ARROS-1 had already positioned the company as an attractive player in the competitive oncology space.

The announcement marks one of the largest biotechnology acquisitions of 2026, underscoring continued big pharma interest in late-stage oncology assets amid patent cliffs and the need for innovative pipelines. For Nuvalent shareholders, the premium represents substantial value realization after years of clinical development.

Company executives expressed enthusiasm about the combination. The deal allows Nuvalent's science to advance under GSK's global resources while delivering immediate and attractive returns to investors. GSK reiterated its commitment to its dividend policy and 2026 guidance despite the investment.

Wall Street analysts had been bullish on Nuvalent prior to the news, with consensus price targets well above previous trading levels citing its differentiated pipeline and potential for multiple approvals. The GSK offer exceeds many of those targets, validating the company's progress in precision oncology.

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The surge in trading volume reflected widespread investor excitement, with shares hitting new record highs intraday. Market watchers noted the deal's structure as a clean all-cash tender, reducing uncertainty and providing a clear path to completion. Regulatory reviews are anticipated to focus on antitrust considerations in the oncology sector, though the targeted nature of the assets may limit concerns.

For the broader biotechnology sector, such transactions highlight the value of innovative clinical assets in a challenging funding environment. Nuvalent's success in advancing candidates to late-stage development and regulatory submissions has made it an appealing target for larger players seeking near-term revenue drivers.

GSK's move aligns with industry trends of consolidation in oncology, where large companies leverage acquisitions to complement internal research and accelerate growth. The British firm has been active in dealmaking to rebuild its pipeline following several patent expirations.

Nuvalent's pipeline includes zidesamtinib for ROS1-positive NSCLC and neladalkib for ALK-positive disease, both with encouraging data in pretreated populations and potential in frontline settings. Positive results presented at major medical meetings had de-risked the programs and attracted significant attention.

The acquisition is expected to have minimal immediate impact on GSK's 2026 financial guidance. The company emphasized that the transaction supports its long-term strategy without compromising shareholder returns through dividends.

Biotechnology investors often view such deals as validation of platform technologies and clinical execution. For Nuvalent, which went public in 2021, the agreement caps a rapid ascent from early research to a multibillion-dollar exit. The premium rewards patience from long-term holders and early backers.

As the tender offer process begins, shareholders will evaluate the offer against any potential superior proposals, though the substantial premium and strategic fit make competing bids less likely. The deal is structured to close efficiently once conditions are satisfied.

The news provides a positive backdrop for the broader biotech sector, where M&A activity has been a key driver amid volatile public markets. Companies with strong clinical data in high-unmet-need areas continue to attract interest from strategic buyers.

Nuvalent will continue operations as usual pending closing, with ongoing clinical trials and regulatory activities advancing. The combination is expected to accelerate development and commercialization of its therapies on a global scale under GSK's infrastructure.

Market reaction extended beyond Nuvalent, with modest gains in other precision oncology names as investors assessed potential ripple effects. The deal reinforces confidence in the long-term value of targeted cancer therapies despite periodic sector volatility.

As details emerge in the coming days, attention will turn to integration plans, regulatory timelines and potential synergies. For now, the announcement delivers significant value to Nuvalent shareholders while positioning GSK to strengthen its presence in lung cancer treatments.