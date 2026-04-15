Bloom Energy Stock Rockets 17% on Massive Oracle Deal to Power AI Data Centers with 2.8 GW Fuel Cells

NEW YORK — Shares of Bloom Energy Corp. surged more than 17% in early trading Tuesday after the clean energy company announced a major expansion of its strategic partnership with Oracle Corp., agreeing to supply up to 2.8 gigawatts of solid oxide fuel cell systems to support the tech giant's rapidly growing AI and cloud computing infrastructure.

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) stock was trading at $207.51, up $30.84 or 17.46%, shortly after the market open on April 14, 2026. The sharp move followed Monday's announcement and after-hours gains, with heavy trading volume reflecting investor excitement over the deal's scale and its implications for Bloom's role in solving the massive power demands of artificial intelligence data centers.

Under the expanded master services agreement, Oracle intends to procure up to 2.8 GW of Bloom's fuel cell systems. An initial 1.2 GW has already been contracted, with deployment underway across Oracle projects in the United States and continuing into next year. The fuel cells provide clean, reliable, on-site power that operates independently of the strained electric grid, making them ideal for hyperscale AI facilities that require constant, high-density electricity.

"Today's announcement marks a significant milestone in our partnership with Oracle and underscores the critical role Bloom Energy's technology plays in enabling the AI infrastructure buildout," said KR Sridhar, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Bloom Energy. The company's solid oxide fuel cells deliver efficient, low-emission power directly at the customer site, helping address the energy challenges posed by surging AI workloads.

The deal builds on an earlier partnership and includes a warrant issued by Bloom to Oracle on April 9 for the purchase of up to 3.53 million shares of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $113.28 per share. The warrant, which is fully vested and exercisable until October 2026, aligns the interests of both companies and reflects Oracle's commitment to the long-term relationship.

Bloom Energy's fuel cell systems are gaining traction as data center operators grapple with power shortages and grid constraints. Traditional grid power often cannot keep pace with the explosive growth in AI computing, which requires reliable baseload electricity 24/7. Bloom's technology offers a distributed generation solution that can be deployed quickly, with high efficiency and lower carbon intensity when using renewable natural gas or biogas.

The company reported record revenue of $2.02 billion for full-year 2025, a 37.3% increase from the prior year, driven largely by product revenue growth of 41.1%. Product backlog stood at more than $6 billion at year-end, bolstered by large orders from hyperscalers and commercial customers. In the fourth quarter of 2025, revenue reached approximately $778 million, up 36% year-over-year.

Bloom has raised its 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $3.1 billion to $3.3 billion, signaling strong confidence in continued momentum from AI-related demand. The company is on track to double its manufacturing capacity to 2 GW annually by the end of 2026, supporting larger deployments.

Analysts have grown increasingly bullish on Bloom's positioning in the AI power market. The Oracle expansion validates the technology's appeal to major cloud providers seeking scalable, resilient energy solutions. Similar partnerships, including a multi-billion-dollar framework with American Electric Power and a $5 billion strategic alliance with Brookfield Asset Management, further highlight Bloom's expanding footprint.

The stock's performance in recent months has been remarkable. Bloom shares have climbed hundreds of percent over the past year, fueled by the AI tailwind and strong execution. Tuesday's surge pushed the market capitalization well above $40 billion at times, reflecting the market's reassessment of the company's growth potential in the energy infrastructure space.

Challenges remain, including the capital-intensive nature of scaling manufacturing, competition from other power technologies and execution risks on large deployments. However, Bloom's proprietary solid oxide fuel cell platform has demonstrated advantages in efficiency, modularity and fuel flexibility.

The company recently strengthened its leadership by appointing Simon Edwards as chief financial officer and was named to Newsweek's 2026 list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies, ranking No. 2 in the Energy & Utilities category. These developments underscore operational progress and stakeholder confidence.

Bloom's fuel cells produce electricity through an electrochemical process rather than combustion, resulting in lower emissions and higher efficiency compared to traditional generators. They can run on natural gas today while offering a pathway to hydrogen in the future, aligning with corporate sustainability goals.

For Oracle, the partnership helps secure dedicated power capacity for its AI cloud services without relying solely on utility infrastructure that faces delays and capacity limits. The deal also supports Oracle's broader ambitions in data center expansion amid intensifying competition in cloud and AI services.

Wall Street reaction has been positive, with recent price target adjustments reflecting optimism around 2026 growth. Some analysts project continued revenue acceleration as more hyperscalers and enterprises adopt on-site power solutions.

Bloom Energy, headquartered in San Jose, California, has deployed more than 1.8 GW of its systems globally to date. The company serves a diverse customer base, including data centers, industrial facilities and utilities, with a focus on markets where power reliability and speed of deployment are paramount.

As AI models grow more complex and data center power consumption skyrockets, industry experts expect on-site generation technologies like Bloom's to play an increasingly important role. The Oracle deal could pave the way for additional agreements with other major tech players facing similar energy bottlenecks.

Investors will monitor upcoming developments, including first-quarter 2026 earnings expected around late April and progress updates on manufacturing scale-up and deployment timelines. Any incremental news on new hyperscaler wins or international expansion could further catalyze the stock.

Tuesday's rally extended a strong run for Bloom, which has benefited from broader market enthusiasm for AI-enabling infrastructure plays. The combination of contracted backlog, raised guidance and landmark partnerships has transformed the company's narrative from a niche clean-tech player to a critical supplier in the digital economy's energy supply chain.

With high oil prices also supporting interest in alternative power sources, Bloom's technology offers a compelling value proposition for customers seeking cost predictability and energy independence.

As the partnership with Oracle deepens, Bloom Energy stands poised to capitalize on what many view as a multi-year opportunity in AI power infrastructure. The expanded deal not only boosts near-term revenue visibility but also enhances the company's strategic positioning for sustained growth.

For now, shareholders are celebrating a clear validation of Bloom's technology and business model. The surge to above $200 per share underscores the market's growing conviction that reliable, on-site power will be a cornerstone of the AI revolution.

Bloom Energy's journey reflects the intersection of clean energy innovation and explosive digital demand. With a robust backlog, scaling operations and high-profile partnerships like the one with Oracle, the company appears well-equipped to navigate the opportunities and challenges ahead in powering the future of computing.