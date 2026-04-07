NEW DELHI — Veteran Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar etched his name deeper into cricket history on April 5, 2026, becoming the first fast bowler — and only the second overall — to reach 200 wickets in the Indian Premier League when he dismissed Chennai Super Kings batter Ayush Mhatre during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's clash with CSK in Bengaluru.

The 36-year-old right-arm swing bowler, playing for RCB in IPL 2026, needed just one more scalp to hit the landmark and achieved it early in the innings after RCB posted a massive total. Only leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had previously crossed 200 IPL wickets, making Bhuvi's feat — accomplished with his trademark precision and movement — a testament to longevity and adaptability in T20 cricket's high-pressure environment.

Kumar's milestone comes as he continues to evolve from a new-ball specialist into a death-over weapon, holding records for the most powerplay wickets (80) and sitting second in death-over scalps. His economy and dot-ball percentage remain impressive even as T20 scoring rates have skyrocketed across the league.

Here are 10 essential things to know about Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the Meerut-born "Swing King" whose career has spanned more than a decade of international and franchise success:

Born to Swing: Early Life and Humble Roots Bhuvneshwar Kumar Singh was born on February 5, 1990, in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, to Kiran Pal Singh, a police sub-inspector, and Indresh Singh, a homemaker. His elder sister Rekha encouraged his cricket journey, taking him to his first coaching session at age 13. Initially dreaming of joining the Indian Army, Kumar instead channeled his discipline into fast bowling, debuting in first-class cricket for Uttar Pradesh at 17. Dismissing the Legend: A Star is Born At just 19, Kumar announced himself dramatically by dismissing Sachin Tendulkar for a duck in a Ranji Trophy match — the first time the Master Blaster was bowled for zero in first-class cricket. This early scalping of a cricketing icon signaled the arrival of a bowler with exceptional control and swing, both ways. International Debut and Instant Impact Kumar made his India debut in a T20I against Pakistan in December 2012, taking three wickets. His ODI debut followed days later, again against Pakistan. He became the first Indian bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in all three international formats: Tests, ODIs and T20Is. His first international wicket in each format came via a bowled dismissal, showcasing his ability to hit the stumps with movement. The Swing King Nickname and Technique Known affectionately as "Bhuvi," Kumar earned the title "Swing King" for his ability to move the new ball both inward and outward with subtle seam positioning and wrist work. At a height of 5-foot-9, he relies on accuracy, late swing and clever variations rather than raw pace, often operating effectively in the powerplay and death overs. IPL Pioneer and Two-Time Purple Cap Winner Kumar has been a stalwart in the IPL since 2011, representing Pune Warriors, Sunrisers Hyderabad (where he won the title in 2016) and now RCB. He is the only bowler to win the Purple Cap — awarded to the season's leading wicket-taker — in consecutive years (2016 and 2017) while with SRH. He helped RCB clinch their maiden IPL title in 2025 with 17 wickets and was retained for 2026 at ₹10.75 crore. He holds the record for most dot balls bowled in IPL history. International Career Highlights and Comeback Hopes Across 21 Tests, 121 ODIs and 87 T20Is, Kumar has taken 63, 141 and 90 wickets respectively. He was part of India's 2013 Champions Trophy-winning squad and contributed to Asia Cup triumphs in 2016 and 2018. Though he has not played for India since November 2022, the veteran has expressed readiness for a recall, leaving the decision to selectors. His experience remains valuable in white-ball formats. Family Man and Personal Life Kumar married Nupur Nagar, an engineer, in November 2017 in Meerut. The couple welcomed a daughter in November 2021. Known for his shy, gentle personality — often compared to Rahul Dravid in demeanor — Kumar maintains a low-profile life off the field despite his fame. Resilience Through Injury and Evolution Kumar has battled injuries and form dips, particularly between 2018 and 2022, but staged strong comebacks. In recent IPL seasons he adapted his game for higher scoring environments, improving death bowling while retaining new-ball mastery. His economy rate and ability to bowl yorkers and slower balls have kept him relevant at 36. Records and Unique Distinctions Beyond the IPL 200-wicket club, Kumar is India's fourth-highest T20I wicket-taker. He holds the record for most wickets in the IPL powerplay and has delivered memorable performances, including a Man of the Series in a tri-nation tournament and consistent contributions in high-stakes matches. He is also a handy lower-order batsman with a first-class century to his name. Legacy of Longevity in a Fast-Paced Era At an age when many pacers fade, Kumar continues to thrive through intelligence and skill rather than speed. His journey from a small-town boy dismissing Tendulkar to becoming an IPL milestone-maker underscores dedication, adaptability and quiet leadership. Teammates and analysts praise his calm presence and work ethic, qualities that have sustained a career spanning multiple generations of Indian cricket.

As IPL 2026 unfolds, Kumar's early impact for RCB — including a lethal yorker that even rattled teammate Virat Kohli in nets — signals he remains a potent force. With RCB starting strongly, his experience could prove decisive in their title defense.

Off the field, Kumar's story inspires many: a police officer's son who turned swing bowling into an art form while balancing family and the rigors of professional sport. Fans and experts alike watch to see whether he can add more chapters, perhaps including a long-awaited India recall or further franchise success.

Kumar's milestone against CSK not only highlights personal achievement but also the enduring value of traditional skills like swing in an era dominated by power-hitting and data-driven strategies. As one of the few bowlers to master both powerplay containment and death-over execution, he remains a blueprint for aspiring pacers.

With the IPL season still young, all eyes will be on the Swing King as he chases further records and helps guide RCB's campaign. Whether or not he returns to the national side, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's place among India's modern greats is already secure.