Hertz Stock Explodes 22% on Uber Robotaxi Deal as HTZ Eyes Mobility Future Amid Turnaround Hopes

NEW YORK — Hertz Global Holdings Inc. shares skyrocketed more than 22% Thursday, surging to $6.85 in morning trading after the car rental giant announced major fleet partnerships with Uber Technologies Inc. through its new affiliate Oro Mobility, positioning the struggling company for a potential role in the autonomous vehicle revolution.

The deal marks Hertz's boldest move yet into next-generation mobility services. Oro Mobility will provide comprehensive fleet management — including charging, maintenance, repairs, cleaning and depot operations — for Uber's autonomous robotaxi program using Lucid vehicles equipped with Nuro AV technology. Services are set to launch in the San Francisco Bay Area later this year, with broader expansion planned for 2027.

A second partnership will see Oro operate driver-led vehicles on the Uber platform, with Hertz-employed drivers in select markets. Pilots already ran successfully in Atlanta, with operations now active in Los Angeles and San Francisco and Northern New Jersey launching this spring.

Hertz CEO Gil West hailed the agreement as transformative. "This partnership with Uber establishes Oro as an integrated solution that connects demand with scalable fleet management services," West said in a statement. "Through this work, we're deepening our capabilities across diverse mobility use cases and positioning Hertz to play a significant role as the industry evolves."

The announcement triggered heavy buying volume as investors bet on Hertz's pivot beyond traditional rentals. Shares had traded as low as $5.35 earlier in the session before rocketing higher on the news, easily outpacing broader market gains. The stock remains well below its 52-week high near $8.65 but has shown volatility typical of a high-beta turnaround story.

Analysts offered mixed reactions. The partnership provides a much-needed growth narrative for Hertz, which has battled heavy losses, fleet depreciation pressures and a painful EV strategy retreat in recent years. Yet questions linger about execution risks, capital needs and whether the deals can meaningfully move the needle on profitability.

Hertz has been on a rocky path. The company posted a full-year 2025 net loss of $747 million amid softening used-vehicle values and pricing challenges. Aggressive EV fleet expansion earlier in the decade backfired as resale values collapsed, forcing sales at steep losses. Management has since focused on right-sizing the fleet, improving revenue per day and expanding off-airport locations.

Q1 2026 guidance pointed to mid-single-digit revenue growth, supported by better pricing and demand trends. Hertz.com traffic jumped 15% in recent periods, aided by road-trip interest amid occasional airport disruptions. Earnings are scheduled for May 7, with investors hoping for signs of stabilization.

Wall Street's consensus remains cautious. Most analysts rate HTZ as Hold or Sell, with an average 12-month price target around $4.50 to $5.73 — well below today's levels. Recent moves include Northcoast downgrading to Sell on valuation concerns before upgrading back to Neutral. Short interest hovers near 47%, making the stock susceptible to squeezes.

The Uber deal injects optimism. Autonomous and fleet-as-a-service models could generate steadier, higher-margin revenue than spot rentals. Hertz brings decades of fleet management expertise, while Uber provides demand scale. Success could help offset traditional rental cyclicality tied to travel, oil prices and economic conditions.

Still, Hertz faces structural headwinds. High debt levels, interest expenses and residual value volatility remain concerns. The company ended 2025 with about $1.17 billion in cash, providing some buffer, but liquidity and balance sheet repair are priorities.

For retail investors, the surge highlights Hertz's speculative appeal. The stock has delivered sharp rallies on positive catalysts — used-car price gains, travel demand spikes and now mobility partnerships — but often gives back gains on execution misses or macro pressures. Year-to-date performance had been choppy before Thursday's breakout.

Industry peers reacted too. Avis Budget Group shares fell sharply in sympathy earlier in the week on broader rental sector concerns, underscoring competitive intensity and margin pressures.

Longer-term, Hertz's recovery hinges on multiple fronts: fleet optimization, cost discipline, used-vehicle market stability and successful new ventures like Oro. CEO West, who took the helm in late 2024, has emphasized operational improvements and strategic diversification.

Market watchers note the timing. With robotaxi hype building around companies like Waymo, Cruise and Tesla, Hertz's entry via partnerships offers lower-risk exposure. Oro could become a platform serving multiple OEMs and operators, creating a new revenue stream less tied to consumer travel cycles.

Risks abound. Autonomous deployment faces regulatory, technical and public acceptance hurdles. Scaling fleet operations profitably requires precise cost control. Competition from dedicated players and other rental firms entering the space could intensify. Hertz must also manage legacy challenges, including pension obligations and international exposure.

Investors weighing "Is HTZ a buy now?" confront a classic turnaround dilemma. At current prices, the stock trades at a discount to historical norms but reflects genuine risks. Bulls see optionality in mobility and eventual profitability; bears highlight ongoing losses and execution uncertainty. Q1 earnings next week will offer fresh data points on progress.

For now, the Uber partnership has reignited momentum. Volume spiked as traders piled in, with call options seeing strong activity. Whether the gains hold depends on follow-through — converting headlines into sustainable cash flow and proving Oro can scale.

Hertz remains a high-risk, high-reward name in a transforming auto and mobility landscape. Thursday's surge underscores how quickly sentiment can shift on strategic news, but fundamentals will ultimately decide if this is the start of a lasting recovery or another volatile chapter.

As the market digests the announcement, attention turns to May 7 earnings and any color on partnership economics. For a company once synonymous with traditional rentals, Hertz's pivot toward autonomous and fleet services could redefine its future — if it can navigate the operational and financial challenges ahead.