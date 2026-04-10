In a rare public address, US First Lady Melania Trump denied being friends with the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The first lady likewise clarified that it was not Epstein who introduced her to her now-husband, President Donald Trump.

Melania Trump Denies Epstein Links

According to a report by 9News, Trump said that she is "not Epstein's victim" during her address.

"I have never had any knowledge of Epstein's abuse of his victims," she said. "I was never involved in any capacity - I was not a participant, was never on Epstein's plane, and never visited his private island."

Trump also addressed an email she sent to Epstein's former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell in 2002. The first lady described it as "casual correspondence."

As for being seen in the same parties, she said that "Donald and I were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time since overlapping in social circles is common in New York City and Palm Beach."

The full speech can be viewed below.

What Prompted Melania Trump to Speak Up?

According to ABC News, it remains unclear what prompted the first lady to suddenly speak up about Epstein.

She did say, however, that "the lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end."

ABC News says that the first lady did not take any questions after address. She likewise did not mention specific reports or allegations that may have prompted her to speak publicly.

It has also been noted that no new claims have been made about Trump's ties to Epstein as well.