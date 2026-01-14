The worker who heckled US President Donald Trump during a visit to a Ford plant in Michigan has now been suspended.

The worker is said to have made references to Trump's ties to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, leading to Trump mouthing an expletive.

Ford Plant Worker Now Suspended After Heckling Trump

According to a report by The Detroit News, 40-year-old TJ Sabula has admitted heckling Trump during his visit to the Ford plant.

A video of the incident is available below, which has been shared on social media by TMZ.

#EXCLUSIVE 😳 President Trump was filmed flipping off a Ford worker who yelled "pedophile protector" at him. https://t.co/m5nLYtWxxT pic.twitter.com/512zEYV6WC — TMZ (@TMZ) January 13, 2026

Sabula himself confirmed that he has been suspended pending an investigation of the incident. He said that despite the suspension, he does not regret heckling the President of the United States.

However, he is concerned about what will become of his job and whether he'll be targeted for political retribution" for "embarrassing Trump in front of his friends."

Apart from the heckling incident, Trump's visit to the Ford plant is said to be pleasant, and he even received cheers from many workers who were present.

As of press time, Ford has not commented on the incident. The Detroit News notes in its report that U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Ann Arbor, had already asked Ford about Sabula's employment status.

Dingell maintains that the worker was "expressing his right to free speech, and I'm asking questions as to what has happened,"

White House Defends Trump's Reaction

Clearly displeased with the heckling, Trump mouth an expletive at Sabula and even flashed his middle finger at the plant worker.

The White House has not disputed the authenticity of the video. Instead, it has come to the defense of Trump, with White House spokesperson Steven Cheung telling Sky News that "A lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage, and the president gave an appropriate and unambiguous response."

It is reported that Sabula made references to Trump's relationship with Epstein during the exchange. The US President has consistently denied any knowledge of Epstein's wrongdoing.

Epstein committed suicide while in jail in 2019.