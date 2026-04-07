WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump turned a lighthearted moment into viral comedy Monday when he told children at the White House Easter Egg Roll that they could sell his freshly signed autographs for $25,000 each on eBay, drawing laughs as he contrasted his personal touch with former President Joe Biden's alleged use of an autopen.

While signing autographs for a group of excited kids on the South Lawn during the annual family event, Trump quipped, "I could sign autographs for you guys — and then tonight, you could sell them for $25,000 on eBay." The remark, captured on video and quickly shared across social media, prompted cheers and giggles from the young audience and became an instant online sensation.

The president, seated at a table surrounded by children clutching papers and eager for signatures, leaned into the playful exchange. He handed out multiple autographs while keeping up a running commentary that mixed humor with a familiar political jab at his predecessor.

Trump pivoted from the eBay quip to mock Biden's reported reliance on an autopen — a mechanical device that replicates a signature. "Biden would use the autopen. He was incapable of signing his name, so they'd follow him around with this big machine," Trump said, eliciting more laughter from the crowd and accompanying adults.

The Easter Egg Roll, a White House tradition dating back more than a century, drew thousands of families to the grounds for games, egg hunts, music and appearances by the first family. Trump's interaction with the children highlighted a lighter side of the presidency amid ongoing domestic and international challenges.

Videos of the moment spread rapidly on platforms including Instagram, TikTok, X and YouTube, with outlets like the New York Post, Fox News and TMZ amplifying the clip within hours. Many users praised the exchange as classic Trump — humorous, unscripted and self-assured — while others viewed it as another example of his signature showmanship.

Trump has long cultivated a persona that blends business acumen, entertainment and politics. His reference to eBay pricing played on the known market for presidential memorabilia. Authentic signatures from modern presidents can command significant sums among collectors, though $25,000 would represent a premium valuation even for a sitting commander in chief. Historical autographs from figures like Abraham Lincoln or George Washington routinely exceed that figure at auction, but contemporary examples vary widely based on context and provenance.

The president's remark also served as an indirect boast about the perceived value of his personal brand. Supporters interpreted it as confident humor; critics saw it as boastful or tone-deaf given economic pressures facing many American families. Yet the children appeared delighted, with one youngster enthusiastically pushing forward for a signature while others watched wide-eyed.

White House officials described the Easter Egg Roll as a success, emphasizing its role in fostering family-friendly engagement with the presidency. First Lady Melania Trump and other family members participated in various activities throughout the day, including reading sessions and sports demonstrations.

The event occurred against a backdrop of high-stakes global developments, including tensions with Iran over the Strait of Hormuz and domestic policy debates. Trump's ability to pivot seamlessly from policy briefings to playful interactions with children has become a hallmark of his public style.

Social media reaction was swift and polarized along familiar lines. Conservative accounts celebrated the moment as evidence of Trump's relatability and comedic timing. "He's the funniest president of all time," one popular X post declared alongside the video. Liberal commentators and meme creators offered more skeptical or mocking takes, questioning the $25,000 figure or linking it to broader critiques of wealth and celebrity.

Autograph experts noted that presidential signatures from Trump have appeared frequently on the secondary market since his first term. Items personally signed during public events often carry added appeal, though buyers are advised to seek authentication through reputable services to guard against forgeries — a perennial issue in the memorabilia world.

Trump's joke also reignited brief online discussion about Biden's use of autopen technology. The device, long employed by presidents for routine documents, became a point of contention during Biden's term, with critics arguing it symbolized detachment. Trump has repeatedly highlighted such contrasts to underscore differences in leadership energy and accessibility.

For the children involved, the experience likely created lasting memories far beyond any potential resale value. Many left the South Lawn clutching signed papers, egg-shaped souvenirs and wide smiles. Parents shared photos and videos online, turning private family moments into public shares that further fueled the clip's virality.

The Easter Egg Roll itself has evolved over decades from a simple children's event into a major production featuring live entertainment, food vendors and policy-themed activities. This year's gathering emphasized themes of family, resilience and American traditions, aligning with the administration's messaging.

Trump's unscripted style during the autograph session fits a pattern seen throughout his political career. Whether at rallies, press conferences or holiday events, he often departs from prepared remarks to engage directly with audiences in ways that generate headlines and social media buzz.

As the video continued circulating Tuesday morning, some observers wondered whether any enterprising parents or older children might actually test the $25,000 claim on eBay. Early listings for Trump-related memorabilia already populate the platform, though prices for recent autographs typically range far lower — from tens to hundreds of dollars depending on the item and certification.

Presidential memorabilia has long held cultural and historical significance. Collectors prize items that capture specific moments, and a signature obtained during the 2026 Easter Egg Roll could eventually become a conversation piece in private collections or museums.

The White House did not issue an official comment on the viral moment beyond general statements about the success of the Easter Egg Roll. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and other aides have focused recent briefings on policy achievements and international developments rather than the lighthearted exchange.

For Trump, the episode provided a brief respite from weightier matters while reinforcing his image as approachable and entertaining. Supporters viewed it as evidence that he remains in touch with everyday Americans and their families, even while occupying the nation's highest office.

Critics, however, argued that joking about monetizing presidential access trivializes the role or distracts from substantive issues. Yet the overwhelming tone online remained one of amusement rather than outrage, reflecting the clip's success as wholesome, if boastful, entertainment.

As April 2026 progresses, the Easter Egg Roll autograph moment joins a growing catalog of memorable Trump interactions that blend humor, politics and pop culture. Whether the $25,000 eBay prediction proves accurate remains doubtful, but the video has already achieved something more immediate — widespread shares, laughs and another chapter in the unpredictable Trump media narrative.

In the end, the children who received signatures walked away with tangible keepsakes from a presidential encounter. For the rest of the country watching online, it offered a few minutes of levity amid serious times — a reminder that even at the White House, sometimes a simple signature and a bold joke can capture the national imagination.