President Donald Trump said Friday he did not know in advance about or recommend First Lady Melania Trump's surprise White House statement on Jeffrey Epstein, in which she forcefully denied any personal relationship with the late sex offender and called for congressional hearings for his victims.

The admission came hours after Melania Trump delivered a rare, on-camera address Thursday from the White House Cross Hall, declaring that "the lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today." In the roughly five-minute statement, she rejected rumors of close ties to Epstein or his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, insisted she had no knowledge of Epstein's crimes, and emphasized that Epstein did not introduce her to her husband.

"I am not Epstein's victim," she said. "Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump. I have never had any knowledge of Epstein's abuse of his victims. I was never on Epstein's plane and never visited his private island."

The first lady also dismissed a past email exchange with Maxwell as "trivial" and "casual correspondence," while criticizing those spreading what she called "mean-spirited and politically motivated" smears against her. In a notable shift from her husband's recent calls to move past the Epstein saga, she urged Congress to hold open hearings allowing survivors to testify under oath.

Trump, speaking to reporters and in brief interviews, confirmed he was not consulted on the timing or content of the remarks. A person familiar with the matter told CNN the president was aware his wife planned to speak but told MSNBC shortly afterward that he "didn't know anything about it." In separate comments, Trump stressed that Melania "had a right to talk about it" while adding he might not have handled the matter the same way.

The statement has reignited public discussion around Epstein, whose connections to powerful figures — including Trump himself in the 1990s and early 2000s — have been the subject of renewed scrutiny following the release of additional court documents and files earlier this year. Trump and Melania have both previously distanced themselves from Epstein, noting their social circles overlapped in New York and Palm Beach but denying any close friendship or involvement in his criminal activities.

Melania Trump's decision to address the issue directly and publicly was highly unusual for the first lady, who has generally maintained a lower profile during the second Trump administration. White House aides appeared caught off guard, with some reporters noting a lack of prior coordination or briefing for the press. The timing — coming amid other administration priorities — has puzzled observers and fueled speculation about internal dynamics.

Epstein, a convicted sex offender who died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges, cultivated relationships with numerous high-profile individuals. Trump once described Epstein as a "terrific guy" in a 2002 interview but later said the two had a falling out. Court records and released files have included mentions of social interactions, though no evidence has emerged linking either Trump or Melania to Epstein's criminal conduct.

Survivors of Epstein's abuse reacted with a mix of support and criticism. Some welcomed Melania Trump's call for congressional hearings as a step toward accountability and transparency. Others expressed frustration that her statement focused primarily on clearing her own name rather than centering the experiences of victims or pressing for broader investigations into all those connected to Epstein's network.

The first lady's remarks have also drawn sharp commentary from both political sides. Critics on the left accused the statement of being a calculated deflection or an attempt to control the narrative. Some conservative voices questioned why the issue was being revived at all, aligning with the president's earlier signals that the country should focus on other matters.

Inside the White House, the episode has highlighted occasional disconnects in messaging. Trump has repeatedly expressed a desire to move beyond Epstein-related stories, describing them as distractions or politically motivated attacks. Melania Trump's intervention, by contrast, has breathed fresh life into the controversy even as she sought to shut it down.

Legal and communications experts noted that the first lady's address, while personal, carries the weight of her official position. By calling for survivor testimony on the congressional record, she has potentially opened the door to new hearings or renewed legislative interest — something the administration had appeared eager to avoid.

As of Saturday, no further public comments have come from Melania Trump, and the White House has not announced any immediate policy shifts regarding Epstein-related investigations. The Justice Department continues to review previously released files, with some lawmakers on both sides of the aisle pushing for additional transparency.

The president's clarification that he did not recommend or preview the speech has fueled online speculation about marital and advisory dynamics in the Trump White House. Social media platforms saw a surge in discussion, with users debating whether Melania acted independently or with tacit approval.

For now, the first lady's statement stands as one of the most direct and personal interventions she has made on a sensitive public issue during her time as first lady. It underscores her determination to defend her reputation while simultaneously elevating calls for justice for Epstein's victims — a dual message that has left many observers parsing its true intent and impact.

The Epstein saga, which has lingered in the background of American politics for years, shows little sign of fading quietly. Melania Trump's surprise remarks, combined with the president's subsequent admission that he was not involved in recommending them, have ensured the topic remains firmly in the spotlight as the administration navigates its second term.

Whether the call for congressional hearings gains traction or fades remains to be seen. What is clear is that the first lady's rare public stand has once again placed the Trump family at the center of one of the most enduring and troubling scandals in recent U.S. history.