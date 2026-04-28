The alleged suspect behind the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner has been charged for attempting to assassinate US President Donald Trump.

Trump, along with wife Melania, Vice President JD Vance, and his cabinet members were not harmed during the incident.

Alleged Suspect Charged With Attempted Assassination

According to a report by The Guardian, the suspect has been identified as Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old man from Torrance, California. Allen appeared in federal court on Monday, where he was charged with three federal crimes.

Aside from attempted assassination, he has also been charged with transportation of firearms to commit a felony, as well as unlawful discharge of a firearm during violence.

Federal prosecutor Jocelyn Ballantine said that Allen had a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun, a pistol, and three knives with him at the time of attack, which took place Saturday in Washington DC.

"Let this be a message to anyone who thinks that Washington DC is the place to act out political violence," US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro said at a press conference.

She added, "And if you are willing to do so with a firearm and cross state lines, we will find you, we will track your steps from the inception of your plans and we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law."

What We Know About the Alleged Suspect

White House Correspondence Shooter Identified as Cole Thomas Allen.



This is how secret service controlled the shooter. pic.twitter.com/XtWMHxAPGj — Prashant Umrao (@ippatel) April 26, 2026

According to ABC News, Allen said he had a master's degree in computer science during the hearing.

Defence lawyer Tezira Abe also noted that the alleged suspect has no prior arrests or convictions.

An affidavit filed by an FBI agent says that, days before the dinner on Saturday, the alleged suspect travelled from LA to Chicago by train. From there, he got on another train, this time heading for Washington, which arrived the day before the correspondents' dinner.

The affidavit says that, at the venue, Allen was able to run through a magnetometer at a security checkpoint despite holding a long gun.