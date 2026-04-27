The state visit to the United States of King Charles III and Queen Camilla will proceed as planned. The visit is scheduled to take place from April 27 to 30.

This is despite the shooting incident that took place at the White House correspondents' dinner.

UK Royals' Visit to Go as Planned

According to a report by 9News, Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the trip will go as scheduled.

"Following ​discussions on both sides of the Atlantic through the day, and ​acting on advice ​of government, we can confirm the ‌state ⁠visit by their majesties will proceed as planned," a palace spokesperson said.

"The ​king and ​queen ⁠are most grateful to all those ​who have worked at ​pace ⁠to ensure this remains the case and are ⁠looking ​forward to ​the visit getting underway tomorrow," the spokesperson added.

The security for the upcoming state visit is now under close watch, but Acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche has already claimed that he was "very confident" that the king and queen will be safe while in the US.

What to Know About the State Visit

According to the BBC, King Charles and Queen Camilla's visit will be the first British state visit since the late Queen Elizabeth II visited the US in 2007.

The BBC also notes that the visit comes as the US approaches the 250th anniversary of its independence from Britain.

The royal couple will visit Washington DC, New York, and Virginia during their stay. Their first engagement for the trip is afternoon tea with US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

A formal welcome at the White House is scheduled for Tuesday. A state dinner is scheduled for the evening in the East Room of the White House.

King Charles is likewise scheduled to give a speech to both houses of the US Congress.