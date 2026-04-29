As part of his state visit to the United States, King Charles III delivered a speech before Congress.

It is the first royal address made before the US Congress in 35 years. Here are five things the King spoke about in his address.

Importance of Trade Between UK and US

One of the topics that King Charles III touched on is the importance of trade between his country and the US, according to The Guardian. The remarks come at a time when US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to impose tariffs on countries around the world.

"More broadly, we celebrate the $430bn in annual trade that continues to grow, the $1.7 trillion in mutual investment that fuels that innovation, and the millions of jobs on both sides of the Atlantic supported across both economies," King Charles said in his speech.

He added, "From the depths of the Atlantic to the disastrously melting ice-caps of the Arctic, the commitment and expertise of the United States armed forces and its allies lie at the heart of Nato, pledged to each other's defence, protecting our citizens and interests, keeping North Americans and Europeans safe from our common adversaries."

Queen Elizabeth's 1957 Visit

The King also made mention of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, particularly her visit to the US in 1957.

According to CNN, King Charles noted that his mother's visit was to repair a special relationship between the UK and US.

"When my mother visited in 1957, not the least of her tasks was to help put the special back into our relationship after a crisis in the Middle East," King Charles said.

"Nearly 70 years on, it is hard to imagine anything like that happening today," he noted. "But it is not hard to see how important the relationship remains, in matters both seen and unseen."

Importance of NATO

King Charles also talked about the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), which has been on the receiving end of scathing remarks from Trump over the ongoing Iran war. He likewise emphasized the importance of continued support for Ukraine.

"We and I shall never forget that, nor least, not least as freedom is again under attack following Russia's invasion of Ukraine today, our partnerships in NATO and orcas deepen our technological and military cooperation and ensure that together we can meet the challenges of an increasingly complex and contested world," he said.

The 'Natural Wonders' of the US

Known for being passionate about the environment, King Charles also touched on the "natural wonders" of the US and placed heavily emphasis on protecting the environment.

"Yet even as we celebrate the beauty that surrounds us, our generation must decide how to address the collapse of critical natural systems which threatens far more than the harmony and essential diversity of nature," said the King.

He added, "We ignore at our peril the fact that these natural systems, in other words, nature's own economy, provide the foundation for our prosperity and our national security."

Trump's Controversial East Wing Project

King Charles made sure to crack a joke here and there during his speech, and one involved Trump's controversial East Wing ballroom project for the White House. He even made a reference to a time when British troops actually set fire to the White House.

"I cannot help noticing the readjustments to the East Wing, Mr. President," King Charles said to Trump. "I'm sorry to say that we British, of course, made our own small attempt at real estate development of the White House in 1814."