Nearly nine in 10 people admit to checking their ex's Facebook profile after a breakup, according to recurring research that continues to circulate widely in 2026, even as broader cyberstalking statistics show technology playing an ever-larger role in monitoring former partners.

The often-cited 88% figure stems from earlier academic studies, including research from the University of Western Ontario and psychologist Tara Marshall's work at Brunel University, which found that a vast majority of Facebook users engage in what researchers call "interpersonal electronic surveillance" or simply "Facebook stalking" of former romantic partners. While no major new global survey in early 2026 has precisely replicated that exact percentage for Facebook alone, the behavior remains common and appears undiminished in the age of Instagram, TikTok and other platforms.

Experts say the habit persists because social media offers easy, low-effort access to an ex's life updates, new relationships and daily activities without direct confrontation. Checking profiles can provide a temporary sense of control or closure — or fuel jealousy and prolong emotional recovery.

Recent data on cyberstalking paints a broader picture. As many as 7.5 million people in the United States experience cyberstalking each year, with technology involved in about 80% of all stalking cases. Social media platforms account for a significant portion of monitoring tactics, with 43% of federal cyberstalking cases involving social media according to analyses of reported incidents.

A 2025 study from University College London found cyberstalking growing faster than traditional forms, rising 70% over several years to affect about 1.7% of surveyed adults in the most recent period. In the UK and similar jurisdictions, cyber-enabled behaviors often include repeated viewing of social media feeds, stories and posts from ex-partners.

Younger adults and certain demographic groups show higher vulnerability. Women and LGBTQ+ individuals report elevated rates of both victimization and monitoring behaviors. Studies consistently indicate that women are statistically more likely than men to check an ex's social media, often seeking emotional processing or reassurance, though both genders engage in the practice.

Post-breakup surveillance can have measurable psychological effects. Research links frequent checking to delayed healing, increased anxiety, depression and difficulty forming new relationships. The dopamine hit from discovering new information about an ex can mimic addictive patterns, making it hard to stop even when users recognize the harm.

In one older but frequently referenced survey, 56.5% of Americans admitted glancing at an ex's profile at least once a month, with even higher rates among those in new relationships or marriages. A 2021 NortonLifeLock study found 49% of Gen Z and millennials in romantic relationships admitted to stalking an ex or current partner online.

No comprehensive 2026 survey has produced a dramatically different number for Facebook-specific "stalking," suggesting the 88% figure — while possibly inflated by self-reported university samples — still resonates because the underlying impulse remains strong. With Facebook maintaining a massive user base of over 3 billion monthly active accounts worldwide, the platform continues to serve as a primary digital archive of personal lives.

Meta, Facebook's parent company, has introduced privacy tools over the years, including tighter controls on who can view stories, limited profile access and options to restrict former contacts. Yet enforcement relies heavily on users proactively blocking or unfollowing exes, steps many delay due to curiosity or lingering attachment.

Psychologists recommend practical strategies to break the cycle. Experts advise blocking or muting ex-partners immediately after a breakup, deleting old messages and photos, and setting time limits on social media use. Some suggest a full digital detox or using apps that track and restrict access to specific sites during vulnerable periods.

Relationship counselors note that social media amplifies normal post-breakup curiosity into compulsive behavior. What once required driving past an ex's house or asking mutual friends now happens with a few taps, lowering the barrier and increasing frequency.

Broader stalking statistics from the CDC's National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey highlight that more than 1 in 5 women and 1 in 10 men experience stalking in their lifetimes, with former intimate partners among the most common perpetrators. Technology has made surveillance easier and less detectable, blurring lines between harmless curiosity and harmful patterns.

Cyberstalking cases often escalate when monitoring shifts from passive viewing to active harassment, such as sending unwanted messages, creating fake accounts or spreading rumors. Law enforcement agencies report that social media evidence plays a growing role in stalking prosecutions.

For platform operators, balancing user engagement with safety remains challenging. Features like "Close Friends" lists and restricted accounts help, but determined individuals can often find workarounds through mutual connections or public posts.

Mental health professionals emphasize that occasional checking does not equate to clinical stalking, but persistent behavior that interferes with daily life or causes distress warrants attention. Therapy focused on attachment styles, cognitive behavioral techniques and mindfulness can help users regain control.

As social media evolves, newer platforms introduce fresh risks. Instagram Reels, TikTok videos and Stories provide real-time glimpses into an ex's life that feel more immediate than static Facebook posts. Cross-platform monitoring has become common, with users checking multiple accounts daily.

Despite growing awareness, the 88% statistic continues to go viral in 2026 because it normalizes a behavior many feel privately ashamed of while offering reassurance that "everyone does it." Viral Instagram and TikTok posts referencing the figure often spark discussions about moving on, digital boundaries and the psychology of breakups.

Experts caution against complacency. Even if most people engage in light surveillance, the cumulative emotional toll can be significant. Studies show that those who monitor exes report lower self-esteem and higher rumination compared with those who cut digital ties.

For those currently tempted to check, counselors offer a simple test: Would this action help me heal, or is it feeding unresolved feelings? If the latter, it may be time to implement stricter boundaries.

As Facebook and other platforms refine privacy settings and artificial intelligence tools flag suspicious activity, users still hold primary responsibility for protecting their peace of mind. Blocking an ex is not petty — it is often an act of self-care that research links to faster emotional recovery.

In 2026, with billions still active on social media daily, the temptation to peek at an ex's life remains powerful. The enduring popularity of the 88% claim reflects both how widespread the habit is and how difficult it can be to resist in an always-connected world.

Whether the precise number has shifted slightly or not, one reality stands clear: digital footprints of past relationships linger long after the romance ends, and learning to step away from the screen can be one of the healthiest choices in the healing process.