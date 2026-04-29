LOS ANGELES — Australian actress Ruby Rose has publicly accused pop superstar Katy Perry of sexual assault, prompting Australian police to launch an investigation into allegations stemming from an alleged incident in 2010, according to multiple reports and official statements.

Rose, known for her roles in "Orange Is the New Black" and "Batwoman," made the claims in a series of social media posts and interviews in mid-April 2026. She alleged that Perry assaulted her during a professional encounter when both were rising stars in the entertainment industry. Perry has strongly denied the allegations, calling them "completely false and deeply hurtful."

Australian police confirmed to media outlets that they are actively investigating the claims. A spokesperson for Victoria Police stated that officers are reviewing evidence and speaking with potential witnesses, but emphasized that no charges have been filed and the investigation remains ongoing. Perry's legal team has described the accusations as "fabricated" and said they are cooperating fully with authorities.

The news has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and among Perry's massive global fanbase. The 41-year-old singer, known for hits like "Roar," "Firework," and "Teenage Dream," has maintained a relatively scandal-free public image throughout her career. The allegations come at a time when Perry is enjoying renewed success with her Lifetimes Tour and preparing new music for a 2026 release.

Perry addressed the claims briefly through a statement released by her representatives. "These accusations are untrue and I categorically deny them," the statement read. "I have always conducted myself with respect and professionalism in my career. I will continue to focus on my music, my tour, and my family while this matter is being addressed through the proper legal channels."

Ruby Rose, 40, has been open about her own mental health struggles and past experiences in Hollywood. In her public statements, she described the alleged incident as part of a pattern of behavior she witnessed in the industry and said she came forward now to support others who may have similar experiences.

The timing of the allegations has drawn scrutiny, coming more than 15 years after the alleged event. Legal experts note that statutes of limitations for sexual assault vary widely, and in some Australian jurisdictions, there is no time limit for reporting serious sexual offenses. However, the passage of time can make prosecutions more challenging due to evidentiary issues.

The story has dominated entertainment news cycles and social media discussions. Supporters of Perry have rallied around her, pointing to her history of philanthropy, LGBTQ+ advocacy, and positive public image. Others have expressed support for Rose, emphasizing the importance of believing survivors and taking all allegations seriously regardless of the celebrity involved.

Perry's current Lifetimes Tour has been a major commercial success, with sold-out shows across multiple continents. The tour, which celebrates her career-spanning hits, features elaborate staging and has been praised for its high production values. Recent announcements of additional 2026 festival dates, including performances in Europe and Australia, have kept her in the spotlight even before the current controversy.

The singer has also been busy with other ventures. Her beauty brand Haus Labs continues to expand, and she has teased new music for a potential 2026 album release. Insiders describe the new material as a return to her pop roots with more personal and vulnerable lyrics drawn from recent life experiences.

This is not the first time Perry has faced public scrutiny. Her 2017 divorce from Russell Brand and subsequent relationships, including a high-profile romance with actor Orlando Bloom, have played out in the media. However, she has generally avoided major scandals and maintained strong fan loyalty through consistent positivity and engagement.

Industry observers note that allegations of this nature can have significant career implications, even if unproven. Brands and partners often become cautious, while public perception can shift rapidly in the age of social media. Perry's team is said to be monitoring the situation closely while focusing on her ongoing professional commitments.

Ruby Rose's decision to speak publicly has also drawn mixed reactions. Some praise her bravery for coming forward, while others question the timing and lack of prior formal complaints. Rose has maintained that she chose to speak now due to personal growth and a desire to hold powerful figures accountable.

The Australian entertainment industry has reacted with a mix of shock and calls for due process. Several high-profile figures have urged caution against rushing to judgment while the police investigation proceeds. Others have used the moment to highlight ongoing issues around power dynamics, consent, and workplace behavior in the creative industries.

As the investigation continues, both Perry and Rose have largely stepped back from public commentary. Perry continues her tour and creative work, while Rose has focused on her own projects and advocacy efforts.

The case highlights the complex intersection of celebrity culture, #MeToo accountability, and legal processes. In an era where accusations can spread globally within hours, the balance between believing survivors and protecting reputations remains delicate and highly contested.

For Katy Perry's millions of fans, the situation is particularly painful. Many have expressed support for their idol while acknowledging the seriousness of the claims. Social media is filled with both defense of Perry and calls for transparency in the investigation.

The coming weeks will likely bring more developments as police continue their work. Until then, the entertainment world watches closely as one of pop music's biggest stars navigates what could become one of the most significant challenges of her career.