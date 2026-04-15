The Melbourne Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation team has confirmed that it is "investigating a historical sexual assault that occurred in Melbourne in 2010."

This comes after actress Ruby Rose accused singer Katy Perry of sexual assault in a historical claim made on social media.

Katy Perry Under Investigation Over Allegations

According to a report by Sky News, a spokesperson for the detectives investigating the incident told the Herald Sun that the "Police have been told the incident occurred at a licensed premises in Melbourne's CBD."

"As the investigation remains ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage," the spokesperson added.

Rose made the allegation in response to an article about Perry attending Coachella.

"Katy Perry sexually assaulted me at Spice Market Nightclub in Melbourne," Rose said in a Threads post.

Rose later revealed that she was in her 20s when the alleged incident took place.

"She saw me 'resting' on my best friend's lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her," Rose said on social media.

"After it, I threw up on her. I told the story publicly, but changed it to be a 'funny drunk story' because I didn't know how else to handle it, she added. "Later, she agreed to help me get my US visa. So I kept it a secret."

"But I did tell ya'll she wasn't a good person," Rose went on to say about PerryInstead, I got attacked by everyone."

Katy Perry's Reps Deny Accusation

In response to the actress' accusation, representatives of Perry have denied the claims that were made about the singer.

According to Variety, Perry's representatives said in a statement that "The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies."

"Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named," the statement added.

Variety's report noted that Rose said that she was not interested in filing a report regarding the incident.

"You don't need people to believe you, you just need to get it out of your poor body, before it gives you cancer," she said.