Pop singer Britney Spears has voluntarily entered a rehabilitation facility following her arrest last month.

Spears was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Britney Spears Checks Into Rehab

According to a report by TMZ, Spears checked into an unnamed facility in the United States a couple of days ago. It has not been disclosed how long she's meant to stay in the facility, but TMZ notes that programs for alcohol and substance abuse are typically 30 days long.

The report also notes that Spears' sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, are supportive of the move.

One source claims Spears has realized she "hit rock bottom," while another source claims that entering rehab will look good for her DUI case.

"She knows strategically this will look good in front of the judge -- that she's taking it seriously," the source tells TMZ.

DUI Arrest in March 2026

Spears was arrested last month after authorities spotted a BMW driving erratically in Ventura County, California, according to The Independent. An unknown substance was also discovered in her car at the time of her arrest.

The pop star submitted herself to field sobriety tests and was subsequently arrested. Spears was believed to have been on a cocktail of drugs and alcohol.

"The DUI case against Britney Spears has been submitted to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office and is under review by our prosecutors," a spokesman for the Ventura County District Attorney's Office said in a statement, per news.com.au.

Spears in due in court on May 4.