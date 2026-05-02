LOS ANGELES — Reality star and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner is facing a second lawsuit from a former housekeeper who alleges racial discrimination, harassment and wage violations while working in the celebrity's household. Juana Delgado Soto filed the complaint in Los Angeles County Superior Court, claiming she endured cruel treatment from supervisors and that Jenner ignored her handwritten plea for help. The suit, obtained by multiple outlets, marks the latest legal headache for the Kardashian-Jenner family member amid her high-profile career and personal life.

Soto worked for Jenner for approximately six years, according to court documents. She accuses staff supervisor Itzel Sibrian of mocking her accent, immigration status and national origin. The lawsuit names Jenner, Kylie Jenner Inc., Sibrian, Tri Star Services and La Maison Family Services as defendants. It alleges failure to prevent or remedy harassment, discrimination and unpaid wages, among other claims.

The filing comes just weeks after another former housekeeper sued Jenner over similar allegations of a hostile work environment. The back-to-back lawsuits have drawn renewed scrutiny to labor practices in celebrity households, where glamour often masks behind-the-scenes tensions.

Details of the Alleged Mistreatment

Soto claims the harassment intensified after she slipped Jenner a letter detailing the abuse she faced from other staff members. Instead of addressing the concerns, Soto alleges she was threatened with termination. The suit describes a toxic environment where supervisors allegedly belittled her and subjected her to discriminatory comments.

Attorneys for Soto argue that Jenner, as the employer, bears responsibility for maintaining a safe workplace. The complaint seeks unspecified damages, including back pay and compensation for emotional distress. Representatives for Jenner have not publicly commented on the latest filing, consistent with the family's typical approach to legal matters.

Legal experts note that such cases often hinge on evidence of notice and response. If Soto can demonstrate that Jenner or her company knew about the issues and failed to act, liability could extend upward. Celebrity employers frequently face similar claims, highlighting challenges in managing large domestic staffs.

Context Within Jenner's Empire

Jenner, 28, built a billion-dollar cosmetics brand and maintains a lavish lifestyle documented across social media and reality television. Her household staff supports the operations of multiple properties and family needs, including care for her children. The lawsuits raise questions about oversight in such high-net-worth environments, where power imbalances can exacerbate workplace issues.

The Kardashian-Jenner family has previously faced labor disputes, though most are resolved privately. Public interest in their personal lives amplifies any legal drama, turning employment complaints into tabloid fodder. Supporters of the family often dismiss claims as opportunistic, while critics point to patterns warranting accountability.

Soto's attorney emphasized the plaintiff's desire for justice and systemic change rather than publicity. The case could proceed to discovery, potentially revealing internal communications or policies regarding staff treatment.

Broader Implications for Celebrity Employers

High-profile individuals frequently employ domestic workers under varying degrees of formality. Lawsuits like Soto's spotlight vulnerabilities in an industry with limited union protection and high turnover. California labor laws provide strong worker safeguards, including anti-discrimination protections and wage requirements, which plaintiffs invoke in these filings.

Employment attorneys note an uptick in claims against wealthy households post-pandemic, as remote work blurred boundaries and awareness of rights grew. Cases involving celebrities often settle to avoid negative publicity, but repeated suits can damage reputations regardless of outcomes.

Jenner's team has successfully defended against previous allegations, maintaining that claims are exaggerated or unfounded. The family's legal resources allow aggressive defense, though public perception can shift with each headline.

Jenner's Response and Brand Impact

As one of the world's most followed celebrities, Jenner's business interests — Kylie Cosmetics, skincare lines and endorsements — rely heavily on her image. Lawsuits alleging mistreatment pose reputational risks, particularly among younger consumers attuned to social justice issues. Brand partners monitor such developments closely.

Jenner has not addressed the lawsuits directly on social media, focusing instead on product launches and family updates. Her representatives typically issue statements denying wrongdoing while expressing commitment to fair treatment. The strategy aims to contain damage while legal processes unfold.

Industry observers suggest the cases could prompt greater transparency in celebrity staffing practices. Some high-profile figures have adopted formal HR policies for domestic employees, including clear complaint mechanisms and third-party oversight.

Legal Trajectory and Potential Outcomes

The lawsuit is in early stages, with defendants expected to file responses denying allegations. Mediation or settlement talks often resolve such matters before trial, especially when publicity is a factor. If it proceeds, discovery could uncover emails, witness statements and employment records shedding light on household dynamics.

California courts have seen similar cases against affluent employers, with mixed results. Plaintiffs must prove specific violations, while defendants highlight at-will employment and performance issues. Jury sympathy can vary depending on presented evidence.

For Soto, the suit represents accountability for alleged years of mistreatment. For Jenner, it adds to a growing list of legal distractions amid business expansion and personal milestones.

Public and Social Media Reaction

Social media erupted with commentary following reports of the second lawsuit. Supporters defended Jenner, citing her philanthropy and demanding evidence. Critics amplified the claims, calling for boycotts or greater scrutiny of wealth disparities. The story trended across platforms, blending celebrity gossip with labor rights discussions.

The Kardashian-Jenner brand has weathered previous controversies through strategic PR and fan loyalty. Whether these lawsuits gain lasting traction depends on developments in court and public statements.

As details emerge, the case highlights complexities in employer-employee relationships within private homes. For now, Jenner continues her public-facing work while legal teams handle the claims behind the scenes.

The dual lawsuits underscore ongoing debates about power, accountability and fairness in an era where celebrity lives face unprecedented visibility. Resolution could take months or years, leaving both sides navigating legal and reputational challenges.