ORLANDO, Fla. — Lionel Messi scored twice, including a stunning free-kick winner, as defending MLS champion Inter Miami CF staged a remarkable second-half turnaround to defeat Orlando City SC 4-2 in the first Florida Derby of the 2026 season Sunday night at Inter&Co Stadium.

The result marked Inter Miami's first-ever league victory at Orlando's home ground, ending a long-standing hoodoo for the Herons against their intrastate rivals. Orlando City had previously been unbeaten at home in the series, but Messi's magic and clinical finishing from teammates turned a 2-0 deficit into a commanding win.

Orlando City struck early to seize control. In the 18th minute, Marco Pašalić opened the scoring with a composed finish assisted by Iván Angulo, capitalizing on a swift counterattack. The Lions doubled their lead in the 24th minute when Martín Ojeda curled a superb effort with the outside of his boot past Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender, sending the home crowd into euphoria.

Inter Miami, coming off a mixed start to the campaign, looked sluggish in the first half but exploded after the break. Mateo Silvetti pulled one back in the 49th minute, igniting the comeback. Then, in the 57th minute, Messi equalized with his first goal of the 2026 MLS season — a beautiful left-footed strike from outside the box that found the bottom right corner, knotting the score at 2-2.

The Argentine superstar wasn't done. In the 90th minute, Messi curled a precise free kick over the wall and into the net for his brace, sealing the victory and sending Inter Miami fans into delirium. Telasco Segovia completed the rout in the 85th minute, finishing off a move he helped create to make it 3-2 before Messi's late insurance.

The match, broadcast on Apple TV's Sunday Night Soccer, showcased the Florida Derby's intensity. Orlando City dominated possession early and created chances, but defensive lapses proved costly as Inter Miami's quality shone through in transition.

Messi, playing as captain and focal point, orchestrated much of the second-half resurgence. His first goal — a composed finish under pressure — opened his account for the year, while the free-kick showcased his trademark precision and composure. The performance drew praise from across the league, with analysts calling it a statement game for the Herons as they aim to defend their title.

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano, in his tactical setup, emphasized attacking fluidity in the second period. "We believed until the end," he said post-match. "Leo showed why he's the best — calm, decisive, game-changing."

For Orlando City, the loss dropped them to 0-2-0 on the young season with zero points. Coach Óscar Pareja expressed disappointment but highlighted positives in the first half. "We started strong, but we couldn't sustain it," he noted. "Credit to Miami for their response. We need to learn quickly."

The game unfolded amid a passionate atmosphere at Inter&Co Stadium, with sold-out crowds and rivalry chants echoing throughout. Orlando City entered as slight favorites at home, but Inter Miami's star power — bolstered by Messi's return to form — proved decisive.

Key moments included Segovia's goal, which came after he assisted earlier and finished clinically past goalkeeper Pedro Gallese. The Venezuelan midfielder's contributions were vital in the comeback narrative.

Statistically, Inter Miami outshot Orlando 18-12, with 7 on target to Orlando's 5. Possession was nearly even, but the Herons were more efficient in the final third during the decisive phases.

The victory lifts Inter Miami to 1-1-0 with 3 points, positioning them well in the Eastern Conference early standings. Orlando City, meanwhile, faces a quick turnaround as they seek their first points.

Messi's brace highlighted his enduring brilliance at 38, drawing global attention and boosting MLS viewership for the matchup. Highlights circulated widely on social media, with clips of his goals amassing millions of views within hours.

The Florida Derby remains one of MLS's fiercest rivalries, pitting two Florida clubs with contrasting styles and fanbases. Orlando City's youth academy focus contrasts with Inter Miami's high-profile signings, yet both represent the state's growing soccer footprint.

Post-match, players exchanged handshakes, but the result stung for the Lions. Orlando captain Robin Jansson reflected: "We gave them too much space after leading. It's a tough one to swallow."

Inter Miami now looks ahead, with Messi's form a major boost. The team, featuring other talents like Luis Suárez (though limited in this game per reports), aims to build momentum.

Orlando City will regroup, focusing on defensive solidity. The Lions boast a strong home record historically but must address vulnerabilities exposed Sunday.

As MLS Matchday 2 wrapped, this derby delivered drama, goals and star power. Messi's performance underscored why he's often called the GOAT, turning a potential upset into a memorable comeback.

Fans can relive the action through official MLS highlights packages on Apple TV, YouTube and league channels. Clips of Messi's goals, Ojeda's curler and the overall frenzy captured the essence of the rivalry.

With the 2026 season young, this result sets an intriguing tone for Florida soccer. Inter Miami celebrates their historic win in Orlando, while the Lions lick their wounds and prepare for redemption in future clashes.

The next Florida Derby promises more fireworks, but for now, Messi's brace and Inter Miami's resilience steal the spotlight.