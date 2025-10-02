Australians are reinventing home gymnastics with high-quality, attractive equipment that fits anywhere in the house. Gym Plus stands out for creating thoughtful, safe, and aesthetically pleasing solutions, making it the top destination for young gymnasts and their families.

With Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas on the horizon, Gym Plus's dedicated collection offers gifts that go beyond the basics, encouraging children to move with purpose and confidence. Every product listed here comes directly from Gym Plus and helps foster balance, strength, and creativity in young athletes.

1. MEMAX Beginner Folding Balance Beam

The MEMAX Beginner Folding Balance Beam is ideal for children just starting their gymnastics journey at home. Designed with safety and ease-of-use as priorities, it features a firm, high-density foam core, and a soft, non-toxic vinyl cover. This beam folds in half for easy storage and cleaning, making it a practical and stable training option for balance, coordination, and introductory gymnastics skills. It is perfect for the living room or playroom and doubles as a tool for yoga or Pilates.

2. Kids Gymnastics Bar – Training Horizontal Monkey Bars

The MEMAX Kids Gymnastics Training Bar is built for the youngest gymnasts. Its stable triangular structure minimises sway and ensures safety, while four adjustable heights make it suitable as a child's skills develop. Rubberised, anti-slip feet protect floors and keep the bar in place, and the folding design allows parents to quickly store it when not in use. The bar is highly rated for ages three to seven, blending safety with the thrill of learning new moves.

3. MEMAX Foldable Incline Wedge Mat

The MEMAX Foldable Incline Wedge Mat supports everything from basic rolls to advanced tumbling. Its lightweight, high-density foam core provides essential support and comfort during practice, while the foldable design makes it easy to store and transport. The vinyl cover is durable, moisture-resistant, and wipes clean in seconds. It is available in four sizes to accommodate every young gymnast, making it an essential accessory for growing skills at home.

4. MEMAX Air Roller – Inflatable Gymnastics Trainer

The MEMAX Air Roller serves as a dynamic and fun training tool for budding gymnasts. Its bouncy, inflatable surface lends confidence to practising back handsprings, walkovers, and core drills. The roller, crafted from heavy-duty PVC tarpaulin, is quick to inflate and deflate, making storage and transportation simple. It's gentle on joints, highly durable, and comes with a repair kit, offering value for every active family.

5. MEMAX Adjustable Gymnastics Balance Beam 3M

The MEMAX Adjustable Gymnastics Balance Beam 3M offers versatility for evolving skills. Gymnasts can practise on the floor or adjust the beam up to 60 centimetres for more advanced routines. The beam features a soft, suede-like cover for a competition feel and a stable hollow wood core for confidence and safety. Anti-slip rubber feet and a two-section, center-supported design make assembly and storage easy, while maintaining the stability needed for effective training.

6. MEMAX Advanced Gymnastics Training Bar

Recognised as one of the best gymnastics training bars in Australia, the MEMAX Advanced Gymnastics Training Bar delivers professional-grade performance for serious home practice. It features a 2.5-metre base for maximum stability, a competition-style 35mm fibreglass rail, and smooth, easy height adjustment with spring pin knobs. Built with durable, powder-coated steel for lasting strength, it can also be paired with optional foldable landing mats, offering soft dual-density foam and secure, non-slip coverage for every landing.

7. Wooden Swedish Ladder Wall Stall Bar Set

This multifunctional wall gym, crafted from premium beech wood, brings versatility to any space at home. The Swedish Ladder Wall Stall Bar Set offers adults and children the chance to stretch, climb, and perform strength exercises. Accessories including a rope ladder, trapeze, and climbing rope encourage imaginative play while supporting muscle development. The smooth, varnished finish makes this a safe and attractive fixture for years of movement and activity.

8. MEMAX Gymnastic Octagon Tumbler Training

The MEMAX Gymnastic Octagon Tumbler is a versatile training tool designed to help gymnasts, acro dancers, and cheerleaders build confidence and master essential tumbling skills. Its unique octagon shape supports safe progressions for walkovers, handsprings, leaps, tick-tocks, and even advanced moves like over splits. Built with a durable, tear-resistant 18oz vinyl cover and a high-density foam core, it offers long-lasting strength and cushioning. A convenient handle makes it easy to move, while its wipe-clean surface ensures simple maintenance for both home and gym use.

9. MEMAX Foldable Gymnastics Training Bar

Purpose-built for both performance and convenience, the MEMAX Foldable Gymnastics Training Bar holds steady for gymnasts aged five to twelve. Its 43kg heavy-duty frame remains stable during dynamic skills, and the intelligent folding mechanism saves space between sessions. The bar features a competition-style, 35mm fibreglass rail, spring pin knobs for smooth height adjustment, and a powder-coated finish. Pair it with the foldable landing mat for safe, cushioned landings and effortless portability.

10. MEMAX Inflatable Gymnastics Air Track Mat

The MEMAX Inflatable Gymnastics Air Track Mat is designed to support gymnasts of all levels, providing the bounce and cushioning needed to safely practise everything from basic drills to advanced tumbling passes. Suitable for use at home, in the backyard, at the beach, or at the park, it offers a versatile training surface that adapts to different environments. Constructed from strong 1000D double-wall drop-stitched fabric, the mat combines durability with comfort, while its adjustable firmness allows users to customise their training experience. Complete with an electric air pump, repair kit, and built-in carrying handles, it delivers both convenience and reliability, making it a valuable training companion for gymnasts, cheerleaders, martial artists, and fitness enthusiasts alike.

11. Value Bundle Gifts

Little Gym Star Gymnastics Beginner Value Bundle

The Little Gym Star Gymnastics Beginner Value Bundle is an all-in-one starter set designed to help young gymnasts begin their training journey with confidence, safety, and fun. Featuring a junior bar, air track, air roller, and starter beam, this bundle provides everything kids need to develop balance, strength, and coordination right at home. Each piece is built with durable materials and thoughtful design features to ensure stability and safe practice, while offering plenty of variety to keep training engaging. From basic tumbling skills to early bar drills and beam practice, this set offers the perfect foundation for little gym stars to grow and shine.

Rising Star Gymnastics Progression Value Bundle

The Rising Star Gymnastics Progression Value Bundle is designed for young athletes ready to move beyond the basics and take on new challenges with professional-quality equipment. Complete with a foldable training bar, air track, air roller, and adjustable balance beam, this all-in-one set helps gymnasts strengthen their skills, build confidence, and stay motivated at home. Each piece is crafted for safety and durability, from the sturdy, height-adjustable bar with a gym-grade fibreglass rail to the supportive air track and beam with a competition-style feel. With versatile equipment that grows with their abilities, the Rising Star Bundle provides everything developing gymnasts need to progress with confidence.

All Star Gymnastics Training Bundle – Lilac

The All Star Gymnastics Training Bundle – Lilac is a complete set designed to help young athletes build strength, confidence, and essential skills from home. Featuring an advanced training bar, air track, foldable wedge mat, and air roller, this bundle brings together professional-quality equipment for a well-rounded training experience. From tumbling and bar drills to conditioning and balance practice, each piece supports safe progression with durable construction and gym-grade performance. With its thoughtful design and versatile features, the All Star Bundle provides everything developing gymnasts need to train, grow, and enjoy their journey.

Future Champions Elite Gymnastics Value Bundle

The Future Champions Elite Gymnastics Value Bundle is a comprehensive, high-level training set designed for ambitious young athletes ready to push their skills further. Featuring an elite training bar, full-size gymnastics mat, adjustable balance beam, air roller, and parallettes, this bundle delivers everything needed for advanced practice at home. Each piece is crafted with professional-grade quality to support strength, balance, and technical development, from the pro-style fibreglass rail and dual-density mat to the competition-feel beam and sturdy parallettes. Built tough for daily use and designed to grow with athletes, the Elite Bundle provides the perfect foundation for future champions to train with confidence.

Gym Plus has reshaped the notion of home gymnastics equipment, integrating style with athletic achievement. This holiday season, its gymnastics collection offers families and enthusiasts a chance to combine movement, design, and enduring value with every routine. Modern interiors and ambitious goals unite in a fresh era for active living.