University of Colorado quarterback Dominiq Ponder died early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Boulder County, authorities and the school confirmed. He was 23.

The Colorado State Patrol reported that the incident occurred around 3 a.m. March 1 on Baseline Road near Newland Court. Ponder, driving a 2023 Tesla Model 3 westbound, lost control on a right-hand curve. The vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane, struck a guardrail, hit an electrical line pole, rolled down an embankment and caught fire after landing on its wheels.

Ponder was pronounced dead at the scene. A preliminary investigation indicated speed as a suspected factor, though a full inquiry continues, according to the patrol.

The University of Colorado Athletic Department announced the loss Sunday, describing Ponder as a junior entering his third season with the Buffaloes. A native of Miami and Naples, Florida, he transferred to CU after stints at Bethune-Cookman and Georgia Tech. He redshirted his first year in Boulder and appeared in two games during the 2025 season, making his collegiate debut against Arizona.

"Dom was one of my favorites! He was Loved, Respected & a Born Leader," Colorado head coach Deion Sanders posted on X. "God, please comfort the entire Ponder family during this difficult time. Lord you're receiving a good 1. Comfort us Lord Comfort us."

Sanders, known as Coach Prime, highlighted Ponder's character in tributes shared across social media and team channels. The program emphasized the family's request for privacy.

The Big 12 Conference issued a statement expressing deep sadness and extending condolences to Ponder's family, loved ones and the CU community.

Ponder's limited but meaningful contributions included backup duties behind Shedeur Sanders and others in a quarterback room that drew national attention during the Buffaloes' recent campaigns. His presence added depth as Colorado navigated transfers, injuries and high expectations under Sanders' leadership.

The crash has stunned the college football world, coming on the eve of spring practices for many programs, including CU. Teammates, alumni and rivals flooded social media with memories and prayers. Former Buffaloes and national figures offered support, underscoring the tight-knit nature of the sport.

No other vehicles were involved, and no additional injuries were reported. The Colorado State Patrol urged caution on roadways, noting that curve-related losses of control remain a common crash cause, particularly at higher speeds or in low-visibility conditions.

The tragedy adds to a series of recent losses in college athletics, prompting renewed discussions on player safety, mental health resources and off-field well-being. CU officials said counseling and support services are available for student-athletes, staff and the broader campus community.

Ponder's journey through multiple programs reflected the modern transfer portal era. After beginning at Bethune-Cookman, he moved to Georgia Tech before landing in Boulder, where he embraced the Buffaloes' culture and earned respect as a teammate.

As investigations proceed, authorities have not released further details on contributing factors such as weather, mechanical issues or impairment. The Tesla involved sustained extensive damage from the impact and fire.

The University of Colorado extended heartfelt sympathy, stating the athletic department is heartbroken and standing with Ponder's family. Memorial arrangements were not immediately announced, pending family guidance.

The loss reverberates beyond Boulder, reminding the college football community of life's fragility amid the pursuit of athletic dreams. Tributes continue to pour in, with many calling for moments of silence or honors during upcoming games.