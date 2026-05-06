A Spirit Airlines pilot became emotional during a flight after telling passengers that the airline was shutting down immediately, marking a dramatic end to the budget carrier's 33-year history.

Spirit Airlines officially ceased operations after a $500 million bailout effort failed to secure support, leaving thousands of travelers stranded and thousands of employees without jobs, NY Post reported.

The shutdown affected all flights and came suddenly, catching many passengers mid-journey.

In a viral video shared on social media, the pilot informed passengers that they were on one of the airline's final flights.

His voice broke as he spoke over the intercom, explaining that the company had reached its final day of operation.

"We've been using an app to track all our planes in the sky today, knowing that it could be our last day, and it appears that it is our last day at Spirit today," the pilot said, struggling to hold back tears.

He added that their aircraft was among the last to land safely before all operations stopped.

Spirit Airlines pilot gave emotional farewell to passengers after company announced shutdown: 'Onward and upward' https://t.co/dXrlzap2q2 pic.twitter.com/wRMWeiYlsU — New York Post (@nypost) May 5, 2026

Spirit Airlines Ceases Operations

According to People, passengers heading to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport reacted with shock, some gasping as they processed the unexpected announcement.

"Crazy stuff has happened, but it's funny as we sit here – I don't remember any of the bad times, just the good ones," he said.

"We've been in the air since 1983... and unfortunately, that's over. So, thank you for your support over the years and onward and upward, right?"

The pilot's emotional message quickly spread online, with many viewers describing it as a heartbreaking moment that reflected the end of an era in low-cost travel.

The airline confirmed earlier in the day that it was shutting down immediately after financial rescue talks collapsed.

The decision led to widespread cancellations, affecting more than 270 flights and leaving thousands of travelers scrambling for alternatives.

Major US airlines, including Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, JetBlue, and Southwest Airlines, later stepped in to offer discounted "rescue fares" to help stranded passengers reach their destinations.

The shutdown follows years of financial struggles for Spirit Airlines, including bankruptcy filings, rising operating costs, and failed merger attempts.

Industry leaders and government officials had debated possible support, but no agreement was reached in time to save the carrier.

Originally published on vcpost.com