Empty LPG Tanker Pays Record $4.6 Million to Jump Panama Canal Queue Amid Iran War

An empty liquefied petroleum gas tanker is set to bypass a lengthy queue at the Panama Canal next week after its operators paid a record $4.6 million through an auction system, highlighting how the ongoing conflict involving Iran has disrupted global energy shipping and intensified pressure on one of the world's most important trade arteries.

The vessel, identified as the G. Arete and owned by South Korea's SK Shipping Co., will transit from the Pacific Ocean to the Caribbean side of the canal. The payment, confirmed through traders, brokers and a shipping report reviewed by multiple outlets, exceeds a near-record $4 million fee paid earlier in the same week by the owner of a container ship seeking priority passage.

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Ships normally secure transit through a reservation process that involves a standard toll. When demand exceeds available slots, the Panama Canal Authority operates an auction system that allows vessels to bid for earlier crossings. In recent weeks, those bids have soared as wait times lengthened. Some Neopanamax-size vessels without reserved slots have faced delays of up to 11 days for Pacific-to-Atlantic transit, the longest such waits since May, according to data from energy and shipping analytics firm Argus Media.

The surge in demand stems largely from the Iran conflict, which has severely restricted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for oil and gas exports from the Persian Gulf. Attacks and related disruptions in the region, along with heightened risks in the Red Sea, have forced shippers to seek alternative routes. The Panama Canal, which links the Atlantic and Pacific oceans across Central America, has absorbed a significant share of the redirected traffic, particularly for energy products moving between the U.S. Gulf Coast and markets in East Asia.

The United States ranks among the world's major exporters of liquefied petroleum gas, and the canal offers the shortest path for many of those cargoes bound for Asian buyers. With traditional Middle Eastern routes constrained, more vessels carrying LPG, containers and other goods have converged on Panama. At the same time, lower water levels linked to developing El Niño conditions have reduced the canal's daily capacity. Authorities have already imposed draft restrictions—limits on how deeply ships can sit in the water—to conserve the freshwater supplies that feed the locks, further tightening the number of daily transits.

Neither SK Shipping nor the Panama Canal Authority responded to requests for comment on the G. Arete transaction. It remains unclear whether the shipping company itself or a charterer ultimately covered the $4.6 million premium. The vessel was last reported sailing near Panama's southern coast and signaling the Balboa anchorage area, a common waiting zone for ships preparing to enter the canal from the Pacific.

Earlier in the week, a similar high-stakes auction saw the container vessel Seaspan Benefactor secure priority passage for about $4 million. That figure more than doubled the recent average for comparable bids. Auction prices for slots on the canal's main locks have averaged around $1.1 million in August, more than 16 times the level recorded during the same period a year earlier, according to industry data. Bids for larger Neopanamax locks have climbed even higher in some cases.

The Panama Canal handles roughly 5 to 6 percent of global maritime trade under normal conditions and a substantial portion of U.S. container and energy shipments. Its dual role as both a commercial waterway and a strategic asset has made the current congestion particularly consequential. Shipping companies face a difficult calculation: absorb multi-million-dollar auction fees and potential delays, or divert vessels on longer routes around South America or Africa, adding weeks to voyage times and increasing fuel costs.

Canal officials have noted that overall traffic volumes have risen since the Middle East conflict intensified, with daily transits occasionally exceeding pre-war averages. The authority has pointed to shifts in global supply and demand as the primary driver of higher auction costs while acknowledging that some individual payments have surpassed $1 million. Revenue from the canal remains a cornerstone of Panama's economy, and the elevated fees have provided a temporary boost even as water-management challenges persist.

Industry analysts caution that the combination of geopolitical disruption and weather-related constraints could keep pressure elevated for weeks or months. Draft restrictions scheduled for late August and early September are expected to further limit the size and number of vessels that can pass. Shippers of time-sensitive or high-value cargoes, including certain energy products, appear most willing to pay the premium for guaranteed transit.

The G. Arete's upcoming crossing underscores a broader realignment of energy trade flows. As traditional Persian Gulf routes remain constrained, the relative importance of Atlantic-to-Pacific corridors through Panama has grown. For an empty tanker positioning itself for future cargoes, the decision to pay nearly $5 million simply to move from one ocean to the other illustrates the premium now attached to speed and certainty in a disrupted market.

Global shipping has adapted to previous disruptions, including earlier drought-related restrictions at the canal and Red Sea attacks. The current episode, however, combines those pressures with a major geopolitical shock, producing some of the highest auction prices on record. Whether the elevated fees and longer waits become a temporary feature or a more lasting reality will depend on the duration of Middle East tensions and the severity of the developing dry season in Central America.

For now, the record payment by the G. Arete stands as a clear signal that, for some operators, the cost of waiting has become greater than the cost of cutting the line.