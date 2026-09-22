Nifty 50 Snaps Four-Day Winning Streak, Falls 0.36% to 23,329 as IT Stocks Heavily Weigh on the Index

MUMBAI — India's benchmark Nifty 50 index fell 0.36% to close at 23,329 on Tuesday, down 85.30 points, snapping a four-day winning streak as weakness in information technology stocks dragged the broader market lower despite a positive opening session. The BSE Sensex fell in tandem, dropping roughly 330 points on the day.

Tuesday's session began on a firmer note, with the Sensex opening up 132.59 points, or 0.18%, to trade at 74,991.58, while the Nifty 50 climbed 51.30 points, or 0.22%, to open above 23,450. That early strength followed a positive session Monday, when both benchmark indices closed higher, supported by a decline in oil prices that eased broader concerns about imported inflation. The Sensex closed Monday at 74,858.99, up 0.76%, while the Nifty 50 settled at 23,414.30, up 0.29%.

The mood shifted as Tuesday's session progressed. By midday, the Sensex had reversed into negative territory, falling 225.19 points, or 0.3%, to 74,633.80, while the Nifty 50 slipped 61.75 points, or 0.26%, to 23,353.50. The declines deepened further into the afternoon, with the Sensex down 383.44 points, or 0.51%, to 74,475.55 by 2 p.m., and the Nifty 50 off 99.20 points, or 0.42%, at 23,314.15, before both indices pared some of those losses into the closing bell.

Technical analysts pointed to specific levels likely to shape trading in the sessions ahead. Sudeep Shah, head of technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities, outlined the key zones investors are watching following Tuesday's pullback. "Going forward, the zone of 23,450-23,500 is likely to act as an important resistance area for the index," Shah said. "A sustained move above 23,500 could extend the ongoing pullback rally towards the 23,650 mark in the short term. On the downside, the 23,230-23,200 zone will serve as a crucial support area. A breach below 23,200 could weaken the near-term structure and may result in the index resuming its corrective trend."

Tuesday's session also featured significant activity tied to one of India's most closely watched initial public offerings of the year. Bidding for the National Stock Exchange's own IPO closed Monday, September 21, with the ₹22,562 crore offering drawing overall subscription of 5.7 times its available shares. Investors who applied for the issue were expected to receive their share allotment status Tuesday, with the shares themselves scheduled to list on the BSE on Thursday, September 24.

Individual stock movements also drew attention during the session. Shares of fintech company Pine Labs rose as much as 6% to ₹205 on the BSE amid heavy trading tied to block deals, having bounced back roughly 7% from an intraday low of ₹191.60 earlier in the session. The stock's volatility coincided with reports that Mastercard Asia may be looking to sell a 4.3% stake in the company for approximately ₹892.5 crore, according to market reports covering the block-deal activity.

Tuesday's pullback in the Nifty 50 broke a streak of four consecutive positive sessions for the index, a run that had been supported in part by easing crude oil prices in recent days. West Texas Intermediate crude has been trading in a range of roughly $92 to $93 a barrel in recent sessions, offering some relief to a market that remains sensitive to swings in global energy prices given India's heavy reliance on imported oil.

The Nifty 50, launched on April 22, 1996, tracks the performance of 50 of the largest and most actively traded companies listed on the National Stock Exchange of India, using a free-float, market-capitalization-weighted methodology. The index represents a market capitalization of roughly ₹194.2 lakh crore, or approximately $2 trillion, as of a mid-July snapshot, and remains one of the primary benchmarks used by both domestic and international investors to gauge the health of India's broader large-cap equity market.

Global market conditions offered a mixed backdrop for Indian equities heading into Tuesday's session. U.S. indexes had posted strong gains in the prior session, with the Nasdaq Composite up more than 2% and the S&P 500 gaining nearly 1.5%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 also advanced sharply. European markets showed more modest gains, with London's FTSE and Germany's DAX both posting smaller increases. That generally positive international backdrop had initially supported Tuesday's higher opening in Indian markets before the session's later reversal, driven specifically by weakness in the technology sector, pulled the Nifty 50 back into negative territory by the close.

With the Nifty 50 now trading within the technical range flagged by analysts, sitting between key support near 23,200 and resistance closer to 23,500, investors are likely to watch closely in the coming sessions for confirmation of whether Tuesday's pullback represents a temporary pause within a broader recovery trend, or the beginning of a more sustained corrective move, with the index's ability to hold above its identified support levels seen as a key signal for the market's near-term direction.