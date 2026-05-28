MGM Resorts Shares Surge 11% to $42.56 After JPMorgan Upgrade on Las Vegas Outlook

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NEW YORK — MGM Resorts International shares jumped more than 10 percent on Wednesday, climbing $4.11 to $42.56 in midday trading after JPMorgan Chase upgraded the casino operator to Overweight from Neutral, citing growing confidence in a recovery for Las Vegas Strip performance and easier year-over-year comparisons.

The upgrade, which also raised the price target to $46 from $41, highlighted expectations of improving EBITDAR on the Las Vegas Strip and resilient U.S. leisure travel demand. Analyst Daniel Politzer noted value-oriented promotions and strong drive-in customer traffic as supportive factors for near-term growth.

The rally marked one of the strongest single-day gains for the stock in recent months, reflecting renewed investor optimism about MGM's core operations amid a challenging consumer spending environment for discretionary travel and entertainment.

Analyst Optimism on Las Vegas Recovery

JPMorgan's bullish stance centers on the belief that Las Vegas Strip EBITDAR estimates have bottomed out. The firm expects growth to accelerate in coming months due to easier comparisons and steady leisure traveler demand. Approximately 50 percent of Las Vegas Strip traffic comes from drive-in visitors, providing a buffer against potential slowdowns in long-haul air travel.

Truist Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy from Hold on the same day, further supporting positive sentiment. These analyst moves come after MGM reported mixed first-quarter 2026 results in late April, with record revenues but an earnings miss.

First Quarter 2026 Performance Review

MGM reported consolidated net revenues of $4.5 billion in the first quarter, up 4 percent year-over-year. Las Vegas Strip Resorts posted a slight year-over-year revenue increase for the first time since the third quarter of 2024, driven by solid convention bookings and the company's new all-inclusive promotion.

However, adjusted EBITDA declined 8 percent to $580 million, and earnings per share came in at $0.49, missing analyst expectations of around $0.56. The company cited increased self-insurance costs and lower business interruption proceeds as factors in the earnings shortfall.

Despite the mixed results, CEO Bill Hornbuckle expressed optimism for the remainder of 2026, pointing to strong group and convention business and the completion of the MGM Grand renovation as positive catalysts.

Strategic Initiatives and Growth Areas

MGM continues focusing on diversifying revenue streams beyond traditional gaming. BetMGM, its sports betting joint venture, reported steady growth, while international operations, particularly MGM China, provide additional exposure to the recovering Macau market.

The company has invested heavily in property upgrades, digital capabilities and customer loyalty programs. Recent initiatives include enhanced all-inclusive packages and expanded entertainment offerings to attract a broader range of visitors to Las Vegas.

Analysts project EBITDA growth in 2026 supported by convention business strength, completed renovations and normalized leisure comparisons. MGM's strong balance sheet and capital allocation flexibility, including share repurchases, have also drawn positive commentary.

Broader Industry Context

The casino and gaming sector has faced headwinds from inflation-weary consumers and variable travel patterns. However, Las Vegas has shown resilience, with convention demand recovering and entertainment-driven visits remaining robust. MGM's portfolio of high-end Strip properties positions it well to capture premium spending.

Competition remains intense, with peers such as Caesars Entertainment also investing in property enhancements and digital offerings. MGM's ownership stake in MGM China provides exposure to long-term growth opportunities in Asia as travel restrictions ease further.

Valuation and Investor Considerations

Following Wednesday's surge, MGM trades at valuation multiples that some analysts consider attractive relative to growth prospects. The stock has lagged broader market indices in recent periods but appears to be regaining momentum with improving Las Vegas fundamentals.

Shareholders have benefited from the company's commitment to returning capital through buybacks. MGM repurchased shares in the first quarter, signaling confidence in its intrinsic value.

Risks include potential economic slowdowns affecting discretionary spending, regulatory changes in gaming markets and execution risks around major capital projects. Geopolitical factors and consumer confidence levels will also influence travel and entertainment demand.

Outlook for Remainder of 2026

Management maintains a constructive view for the year, supported by strong convention bookings and strategic initiatives. The completion of major room renovations at flagship properties is expected to drive higher room rates and guest satisfaction.

As summer approaches, MGM will focus on maximizing entertainment and event-driven revenue. Sports betting seasonality, particularly around major leagues, should provide additional tailwinds for BetMGM.

Wall Street consensus price targets suggest further upside from current levels. With multiple analysts highlighting improving fundamentals, MGM appears positioned for a potential re-rating if Las Vegas performance continues to strengthen.

Wednesday's sharp gains underscore the market's sensitivity to positive analyst commentary in the gaming sector. For MGM Resorts, the combination of operational improvements, strategic investments and analyst upgrades creates a more optimistic narrative heading into the critical second half of the year.