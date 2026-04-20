Australia will be part of operations to keep the Strait of Hormuz open and safe if and when a deal is reached.

It has not been made clear, however, exactly what kind of help Australia plans to provide or what is being asked of the country amid the ongoing war.

Australia to Help With Strait of Hormuz

According to a report by 9News, Defence Minister Richard Marles confirmed that Australia is working with international partners. However, he did not say what kind of help will be asked of Australia.

"Look, there has not been a specific request for any Australian capability," Marles said. "Obviously, we will help."

"The Strait of Hormuz matters to Australia," he emphasized. "It matters that it's open, and it matters that we see the global fuel supply chain return to normal."

The peacekeeping mission will comprise of 49 countries led by France and the United Kingdom, 9News notes. The report likewise points out that China is part of this mission, but the United States is not.

Details will be discussed later this week in London.

Albanese Downplays Australia's Involvement

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese previously downplayed Australia's involvement in the peacekeeping mission targeted to keep the Strait of Hormuz open.

"We spoke about the full range of support that could be required, now that could be diplomatic measures," Albanese said Saturday, according to Sky News.

"We will continue to be a constructive contributor to that debate... Australia is a long way away as well from the Strait compared to European nations," he added. "It's fair to say we'll give considerations to requests where they are made."