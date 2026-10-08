Electro Optic Systems Shares Slide Nearly 10 Percent to A$10.41, a Day After Unveiling a US Drone Weapon

Electro Optic Systems shares fell nearly 10 percent on Thursday, giving back part of a run toward a 12-month high, a day after the company's U.S. unit said it would build a next-generation counter-drone weapon in Alabama.

The stock traded at A$10.41, down A$1.11, or 9.64 percent. It opened at A$11.32, touched A$11.33, and traded as low as A$10.49. Wednesday's close was A$11.52. On Oct. 5 the shares had reached A$12.26, inside a 12-month high near A$12.58. Volume on Thursday was above 1.6 million shares by midafternoon. The market value is about A$2.4 billion. No exchange filing on Thursday explained the decline.

On Wednesday, EOS Defense Systems USA said it would expand production at Huntsville for the next generation of Slinger, its counter-drone remote weapon station, with U.S. output to begin in 2027. The upgrade adds sensing and an autonomous kill chain, on the company's account that threats now move faster than a human decision cycle. The station stays stabilized for firing on the move and is meant to hit drones and ground targets without a change of weapon. "The need for affordable, effective counter-drone capability is visible across the US force today," said Shawn Baerlocher, chief executive of the U.S. unit. "Our customers need a solution now, built on timelines rapid and flexible enough to match the threat on the modern battlefield." Production in Huntsville is meant to shorten the supply chain and cut the cost for U.S. and allied buyers.

The other open item is European, not American. On Sept. 24 the company and the Dutch Ministry of Defence signed a letter of intent on a 100-kilowatt-class Apollo laser, a project Janes reported could lead to production in the Netherlands and a Dutch-led supply chain. EOS says the weapon can scale to 150 kilowatts and engage class 1 to 3 unmanned aircraft, and that it can sit on NATO command systems. A letter of intent is not an order.

The order book that is an order was the support under the year's rally. First-half 2026 revenue was A$168.8 million, up 283 percent. The backlog was cited at A$846 million. The shares are up about 14 percent this year and about 26 percent over 12 months, and more than tenfold over three years, off a base near A$0.85. A stock that has done that does not need a profit warning to fall 10 percent. It needs a seller after a high.

Thursday's ASX 200 was itself down 0.67 percent, at 8,669.3 by midafternoon, with miners the weight. EOS fell several times the index. Defence names have been bid all year on drone wars and on European rearmament. A Huntsville plan dated 2027 and a Dutch letter dated September are the pipeline. They are not revenue. The A$846 million backlog is the revenue. At A$10.41 the shares are about 15 percent under the Oct. 5 high and still far above the year's low near A$5. The drop is a price. The company has not said the contracts changed.