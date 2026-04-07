The Michigan Wolverines are national champions once again. In a gritty, low-scoring defensive battle, No. 1 seed Michigan held off No. 2 seed UConn 69-63 on Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium to capture its second NCAA men's basketball title and first since the 1989 championship team.

Elliot Cadeau led the Wolverines with 19 points and earned Most Outstanding Player honors of the Final Four as Michigan improved to 37-3 on the season. The victory snapped a 37-year title drought for the program and ended the Big Ten's 26-year men's basketball championship drought, with Michigan State having been the last conference team to win it all in 2000.

Michigan coach Dusty May's squad made just two three-pointers all night but dominated at the free-throw line, going 25 for 28 from the stripe. Trey McKenney sealed the win with two clutch free throws in the final seconds. The Wolverines also forced six steals and recorded six blocks while limiting UConn to 31% shooting from the field and 27% from beyond the arc.

UConn, which finished 34-6, mounted several comeback attempts but could not overcome Michigan's physical defense and rebounding edge in key moments. The Huskies were outrebounded on the offensive glass 22-12 but kept the game close until the final minutes.

A Defensive Rock Fight for the Ages

The national championship game lived up to its billing as a clash of styles. Michigan, known for its up-tempo offense during the tournament, adapted to a grind-it-out affair against a stubborn UConn team that refused to go away.

The Wolverines led for much of the second half but never pulled away decisively until the closing stretch. With the score tight, Michigan's ability to get to the line proved decisive. The Wolverines' free-throw shooting efficiency stood in stark contrast to their cold night from three-point range.

Cadeau's all-around performance, including playmaking and scoring in traffic, earned him the spotlight. Other key contributors included Yaxel Lendeborg and Trey McKenney, who provided steady production in the paint and from the perimeter when needed. The team's depth and resilience, built through a tough Big Ten schedule and March Madness gauntlet, shone through in the championship setting.

UConn's offense struggled to find rhythm against Michigan's switching defense. The Huskies' stars fought valiantly, but Michigan's length and physicality disrupted passing lanes and contested shots effectively. Postgame, UConn players and coaches expressed pride in their season while acknowledging the Wolverines' superior execution in the decisive moments.

Path to the Title: Michigan's Dominant Tournament Run

Michigan entered the tournament as a top seed and lived up to expectations with convincing victories throughout. The Wolverines defeated Arizona in the Final Four semifinal 91-73 before facing UConn in the title game.

Their journey included dominant wins in earlier rounds, showcasing both offensive firepower and defensive versatility. The 2026 squad, led by May in his tenure, blended experience with talented underclassmen, creating a balanced roster capable of adapting to any opponent.

The championship caps a remarkable season for Michigan, which also contributed to a historic first for the Big Ten: simultaneous national champions in football, men's basketball and women's basketball in the same academic year.

For UConn, the runner-up finish marks another deep tournament run under their program, adding to recent successes. The Huskies proved resilient throughout March Madness but fell just short against a Michigan team that rose to the occasion.

Celebrating a Long-Awaited Return to Glory

As the final buzzer sounded, Michigan players stormed the court in celebration while "One Shining Moment" played in the arena. Confetti fell as the Wolverines cut down the nets, a moment 37 years in the making since their 1989 overtime victory over Seton Hall.

Fans in Ann Arbor and across the country erupted in joy, with social media flooding with tributes to the team and calls of "Hail to the Victors." The win also carries extra significance as it ends a long title-less streak for the Big Ten in men's basketball.

Coach May, in the postgame press conference, praised his players' toughness and commitment. "This group believed from day one," he said, highlighting the culture built over the season. Players like Cadeau expressed gratitude for the opportunity and dedication to the program.

The championship trophy now returns to Ann Arbor, where it will join the 1989 banner. For many fans, especially those who waited decades since the Fab Five era brought Final Four appearances but no titles, Monday night's victory felt especially sweet.

Looking Ahead and Lasting Impact

The 2026 title cements Michigan's place among college basketball's elite programs. With a young core potentially returning, the Wolverines could contend for more deep runs in future tournaments.

For the broader college basketball landscape, the game highlighted the evolution of March Madness — where defensive intensity and execution under pressure can overcome offensive shortcomings. The low three-point output from Michigan served as a reminder that championships are won through fundamentals as much as highlight-reel plays.

UConn's season, though ending in defeat, reinforced the program's status as a consistent powerhouse. Both teams showcased why they reached the final stage of the tournament.

As celebrations continue in Michigan, players will soon turn attention to the NBA draft and next season's challenges. For now, the focus remains on savoring a hard-fought national championship earned through grit and resilience.

The 2026 NCAA Tournament will be remembered for Michigan's inevitable march to glory, culminating in a defensive masterclass against a determined UConn squad. Hail to the champions — the Michigan Wolverines are once again on top of college basketball.