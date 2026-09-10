US Destroys Five Iranian Tankers After Missile Attacks; Iran Hits Jordan Base as Oil Tops $100

DUBAI — The United States said it destroyed five Iranian oil tankers on Tuesday after ballistic missiles targeted a Navy warship, and Iran answered by firing on a U.S.-used air base in Jordan and claiming strikes on ships in the Strait of Hormuz, the sharpest burst of tanker warfare in a conflict now more than six months old.

U.S. Central Command said the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps twice tried to hit an American warship over two days. "The U.S. warship successfully evaded the attempted Iranian attacks and continued to patrol regional waters. No American personnel were harmed," the command said. It identified the tankers as the Kaviz (also rendered Kivik), Charminar, Horizon 1 and Riesco in the Gulf of Oman, and the Derya near Kharg Island, Iran's main oil export hub. Crews were told to leave before the ships were struck and "rendered inoperable," CENTCOM said. It released video it said showed the Riesco burning and sinking. The vessels, it said, belonged to a "multi-billion-dollar shadow network that funds the IRGC and its regional proxies."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, traveling in Colombia, stated the new rule in one sentence. "Iran continues to try to hit U.S. naval ships, and for every time they do that or try to do that, they're going to lose tankers," he told reporters.

The Guards said they answered with a "heavy missile strike" on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base near Azraq, Jordan, a facility used by U.S. forces. Jordan's armed forces said 20 ballistic missiles were fired from Iranian territory. Eighteen were intercepted. Two fell in unpopulated areas. There were no casualties, Jordan said. A U.S. official said the Jordan strikes were ineffective and that all American troops were accounted for. Iran claimed hangars and shelters were wrecked. That claim was not independently confirmed.

The IRGC also said it hit two U.S. vessels — in some statements naming destroyers — eight oil tankers and 10 ships it called "non-compliant" for entering a zone it has declared off-limits in the strait. It claimed "great damage." CENTCOM did not immediately confirm those hits. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said several merchant ships in the northern Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman had taken "disabling fire," and that one tanker reported a nearby vessel listing, possibly after a projectile strike.

The exchange follows a similar weekend round. On Saturday, CENTCOM said it struck three Iranian crude carriers after missiles were fired at two U.S. warships, including an aircraft carrier and a destroyer that "evaded" the attack. Iran said it then targeted commercial and U.S.-linked ships. Washington has now made tanker-for-tanker an announced policy: fire at a U.S. combatant, lose export hulls.

Oil moved with the smoke. Brent, the global benchmark, traded through $100 a barrel on Wednesday for the first time since late July before easing. About one-fifth of the world's seaborne oil used to pass Hormuz. Since the war opened with U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran in late February, the waterway has been mined, restricted, escorted and fought over. The United States says it is enforcing a blockade of Iranian ports and escorting some commercial traffic. Tehran says it will widen an exclusion zone from near Chabahar into the approaches of the strait and put violators on its own sanctions list, according to officials including Mohsen Rezaei.

The White House is running a dual track: sink shadow-fleet tankers and cut what remains of Iran's civilian aviation and trade. The administration announced sanctions on 36 targets, including dozens of Iranian airlines, as the ships burned. President Donald Trump has said repeatedly that Iran will not be allowed a nuclear weapon. He has also tried at times to describe the fighting as contained even as energy prices rise into a U.S. midterm year.

Other fronts moved the same week. Houthi forces in Yemen struck targets in southern Saudi Arabia, wounding scores and setting energy sites alight, according to regional reports, widening a war that already includes Israel and Hezbollah. Neighboring mediators have floated temporary shipping corridors and mine-clearance talks. Those ideas have not stopped missiles on Jordan or hulls in the Gulf of Oman.

What can be stated from official accounts is narrow and grim. The United States says it warned crews off five tankers and destroyed them after two failed shots at a warship. Jordan says it knocked down most of a 20-missile salvo and that no one died. Iran says it hit U.S. ships and a larger group of tankers and will keep closing water. Independent confirmation of how many commercial hulls were actually holed on Wednesday is incomplete. UKMTO's "several vessels" and CENTCOM's video of one Iranian tanker sinking are the firmest public images.

Hormuz is not a metaphor. It is a pinch point where insurance rates, tanker routing and election-year gasoline prices meet anti-ship missiles. A war that both capitals have at times called limited is now eating the ships that pay for it. Rubio's formula — shoot at the Navy, lose a tanker — is simple. So is Iran's: close the gate and fire at the bases that keep it open. Neither formula lowers the price of a barrel once the next hull is on fire.