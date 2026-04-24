US President Donald Trump has announced that the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has been extended by another three weeks.

The ceasefire was initially set to expire on Sunday, April 26.

Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire Extended

According to a report by AP, Trump revealed in a Truth Social post that a meeting between envoys of both countries in Washington "went very well."

While he acknowledged that "they do have Hezbollah to think about," Trump also revealed that the US is willing to help Lebanon.

"The United States is going to work with Lebanon in order to help it protect itself from Hezbollah," he said in the post.

Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran, has openly opposed the talks between Lebanon and Israel.

According to a report by the BBC, Trump is set to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in the next few weeks.

Lebanon Accuses Israel of War Crimes

The extension of the ceasefire comes after Lebanon accused Israel of war crimes following Israeli air strikes that killed Amal Khalil, a journalist who worked for a Lebanese newspaper.

A freelance photographer, Zeinab Faraj, was wounded in the attack. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has since denied that it is targeting journalists.

Since the beginning of the ceasefire, both sides have accused the other of violations. As recent as Thursday, Hezbollah said that it fired rockets at Israel over the latter's alleged ceasefire violations.