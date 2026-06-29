Strawberry Moon Rises in the Sky Tonight: When and How to See June's Full Moon and Why It's Named That

Skywatchers across the country are being urged to look toward the southeastern horizon Monday evening as June's full moon, popularly known as the Strawberry Moon, rises into the night sky, marking the first full moon of summer and one of the lowest-arcing full moons of the year.

The moon will reach its precise full phase at 7:56 p.m. Eastern time Monday, June 29, though it will continue to appear full to the naked eye throughout the night and on the evenings immediately before and after that peak moment.

A name with no connection to color

Despite its evocative name, the Strawberry Moon won't actually appear pink or red when it rises. The name has nothing to do with the moon's hue or appearance; instead, it refers to the time of year when wild strawberries traditionally ripen and become ready for harvest across much of North America.

That said, observers who catch the moon right as it climbs above the horizon may notice it taking on a warm, golden glow. As moonlight passes through a much thicker layer of Earth's atmosphere near the horizon, tiny particulates and water molecules in the air scatter shorter blue wavelengths of light in a phenomenon known as Rayleigh scattering, allowing more of the longer red and orange wavelengths to reach the eye. The effect can give the rising moon a yellow, orange or even subtle pinkish tint, even though the name itself predates any connection to that visual effect.

Roots in Indigenous tradition

The name Strawberry Moon traces back to the seasonal naming traditions of Algonquian-speaking peoples across the northeastern United States and eastern Canada. Long before printed calendars existed, many Indigenous nations across North America named each full moon after the plants, animals, weather patterns or seasonal activities that defined that particular stretch of the year. There was no single, unified Native American lunar calendar; rather, each nation developed names reflecting the natural rhythms of its own specific homeland.

For Algonquian peoples, late June marked the brief window when wild strawberries ripened, making the full moon a practical seasonal marker signaling that it was time for the annual harvest. Over time, as European settlers adopted many of these Indigenous naming traditions, the term eventually found its way into widely circulated almanacs, helping "Strawberry Moon" become the name most Americans recognize today.

Other nations, other names

While Strawberry Moon has become the dominant name in mainstream American usage, other Indigenous nations developed entirely different names for the same June full moon, each reflecting what was happening within their own communities at that time of year. The Dakota and Lakota peoples used similarly berry-focused names tied to the same ripening fruit. Farther south, the Cherokee referred to it as the Green Corn Moon, marking the stage of the growing season when corn fields were becoming established.

Other naming traditions reflected entirely different seasonal activities. The Western Abenaki called it the Hoer Moon, a reference to the agricultural work of tending crops, while the Haida referred to it as the Berries Ripen Moon. The Cree, meanwhile, recognized the same lunar cycle as the Egg Laying Moon or Hatching Moon, tied to the nesting season for birds in their region. The Tlingit people of the Pacific Northwest used the term Birth Moon, referencing the season when certain animals give birth in that region.

European naming traditions for the same moon diverged in their own direction, producing names including the Rose Moon, Hot Moon, Mead Moon and Honey Moon. The Mead Moon designation has been traced to Anglo-Saxon traditions tied to the mowing of meadows that occurs around the same time of year.

Why it sits so low in the sky

This year's Strawberry Moon carries an added astronomical distinction: it's the first full moon following the June solstice, which occurred on Sunday, June 21. Because the sun follows its highest path across the sky around the time of the summer solstice, and a full moon always appears positioned opposite the sun, the moon traces one of its lowest, shortest arcs of the year across the nighttime sky during this period. For viewers in the Northern Hemisphere, that means the moon will hug close to the southern horizon throughout the night, an effect that is reversed for viewers south of the equator, where the moon will appear unusually high overhead.

The moon's low position near the horizon also tends to make it appear unusually large to the naked eye, a well-documented effect known as the "moon illusion."

Where to look, and what else is nearby

Observers are advised to look toward the southeastern sky at sunset on Monday to watch the moon climb into view, where it will appear embedded among the stars of the constellation Sagittarius, though the moon's brightness may make those particular stars difficult to spot directly. Skywatchers looking for an additional celestial landmark can scan roughly 10 degrees to the upper right of the moon at sunset to find the reddish glow of Antares, a bright star marking the heart of the neighboring constellation Scorpius.

A coinciding spiritual observance

This year's full moon also coincides with a significant religious observance abroad. The June 29 full moon lines up with the Buddhist festival of Poson Poya, which commemorates the introduction of Buddhism to Sri Lanka more than 2,000 years ago. Worshippers traditionally mark the occasion by visiting temples and holy sites, giving alms, and practicing mindfulness and spiritual purity.

Looking ahead to next month's full moon

For skywatchers eager to plan their next lunar viewing opportunity, the next full moon, commonly known as the Buck Moon, is set to arrive on July 29. That name references the time of year when male white-tailed deer begin rapidly growing a new set of antlers, continuing a long tradition of naming each month's full moon after the natural seasonal markers that generations of observers relied on long before the modern calendar existed.

Whether viewed as a quiet evening ritual or a chance to capture a striking photograph against a golden horizon, Monday's Strawberry Moon offers a reminder of how closely human communities have tracked the passage of the seasons through the night sky, long before clocks and calendars took over that role entirely.