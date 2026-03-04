The first plane carrying Australians who have been stranded in the Middle East is on its way to Australia.

The news comes as thousands of Australians remain stranded in the region amid the ongoing conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran.

First Plane Carrying Stranded Australians on Its Way to Australia

According to Sky News, Flight EK414 departed shortly after 9 a.m. AEDT. It is the first commercial flight that has been able to bring Aussies back to Australia since the conflict began.

It is expected to arrive in Sydney later tonight.

The report notes that there are 24,000 Australians who have been stranded in the United Arab Emirates.115,000 have been stranded in the Middle East region.

The Australian government has received heavy criticism regarding its handling of stranded Australians as the conflict in the region rages on.

"Unfortunately, I continue to get reports from them about the government just being flat-footed," Shadow foreign minister Ted O'Brien said to Sky News.

He added, "They are struggling to get the right responses from the government, which is indicative of the government's overly quiet and slow response in the lead-up to the conflict."

Australians Narrate Their Experience Escaping the Middle East

Some Australians who have managed to escape to safer ground have shared their experiences with ABC News.

An expat living in Dubai named Richard recounted how he had to book a limousine to guarantee a safe passage to Oman. However, it was denied entry at the border.

He and his partner had to board an overcrowded bus full of scared passengers just to get to Oman. When they got there, taxi rides were being quoted for as high as $8,000.

Another family shared their experience of having to pay thousands in dollars for alternative flights that were ultimately cancelled.

"The airlines were hiking prices, knowing they could double their profit from people desperate and in need," Simon Cass told ABC News.