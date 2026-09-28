KEY POINTS Nancy Guthrie Case: Old Band Photo Sparks Online Guessing Over Drummer, but No Link to Disappearance TUCSON, Ariz. — An old photograph of Tommaso Cioni performing with a former band has prompted a fresh round of online guessing about the identity of the drummer pictured behind him, even though nothing in the image or in any official statement connects that person to the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie. The photograph was shared on X by Jonathan Lee Riches, a self-described investigator who posts as JLR and has published a steady stream of material and theories about the case. Riches identified the guitarist as Cioni, who is married to Nancy Guthrie's daughter, Annie, and described the second performer as an unidentified bandmate. The image appears to show Cioni in his earlier years as a musician in Tucson, wearing a black shirt and red tie while playing guitar, with a drummer performing behind him. After the post, several social media users commented on the drummer's appearance. One asked, "Who is that drummer?" Others said the person looked familiar or resembled people they had seen around Tucson. None of those comments has been confirmed, and the drummer has not been identified in any reliable reporting. This article does not attempt to identify the musician, and it does not repeat the comparisons made by commenters, because those remarks amount to speculation about a person who has not been linked to the case by any authority. No law enforcement agency has named the drummer as a person of interest, and there is no publicly presented evidence that the musician was involved in, witnessed or had any role in Guthrie's disappearance. The renewed discussion appears to have originated entirely from the photograph and the reactions to Riches's post. Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1 after she failed to attend church, according to the report on the latest online discussion. Authorities have said they believe she was taken from her home in the Catalina Foothills area near Tucson. Investigators have described the case as active, and the Pima County Sheriff's Department has said it has received roughly 40,000 to 50,000 tips, alongside DNA analysis, review of surveillance footage and examination of electronic evidence. No suspect has been publicly identified. Interest in Cioni has persisted because of the timeline reported early in the case. Guthrie had dinner at the home of Annie and Tommaso Cioni on the night before she was reported missing, and Cioni reportedly drove her back to her residence that evening. The couple lives near Guthrie's home. Being among the last people known to have seen someone before a disappearance does not, by itself, establish involvement in a crime, and Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has said the Guthrie family, including siblings and their spouses, has been cleared as suspects and has cooperated with investigators. Online speculation has nonetheless followed the couple closely. Former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield has previously raised the question of whether Cioni could be connected to the investigation, a suggestion that has not been substantiated and that runs counter to the sheriff's statements. Such commentary should be distinguished from findings by law enforcement. The strain on the couple was the subject of a public appeal over the weekend from Lauren Serpa, a longtime friend of Nancy Guthrie. In a Facebook post, Serpa said Annie and Tommaso had returned to town and that their son was back in school. "As everybody knows, Annie and Tommaso are back in town, and their son is back in school. I am requesting everybody to please leave them alone," she wrote. "This has been a long six months for them. They deserve to lead a normal life without always being stalked and observed by people." The episode illustrates a recurring problem in high-profile missing-person cases, in which amateur efforts to identify people in old photographs or surveillance images can attach suspicion to individuals who have no connection to the crime. Earlier coverage of the Guthrie case has noted that mistaken identity is a particular concern in an unresolved investigation, and that publishing an image of someone does not establish that the person did anything wrong. A person who played in a band years ago and appears in a photograph online is, on the available information, simply that. Riches's posts are also not equivalent to official findings. He is a self-styled investigator whose earlier claims about the case, including one about an FBI search near the couple's neighborhood, have not been independently confirmed by authorities. Claims about individuals tied to the case should be treated cautiously unless investigators confirm them or credible reporting supports them. For now, the question of who the drummer is remains unanswered in the available information, and it is not clear that it matters to the investigation at all. Authorities continue to review forensic evidence, video and tips as they seek to determine what happened to Nancy Guthrie, who has been missing for nearly eight months. Anyone with genuine information about her disappearance is being asked to contact law enforcement directly rather than posting theories online.

TUCSON, Ariz. — An old photograph of Tommaso Cioni performing with a former band has prompted a fresh round of online guessing about the identity of the drummer pictured behind him, even though nothing in the image or in any official statement connects that person to the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie.

The photograph was shared on X by Jonathan Lee Riches, a self-described investigator who posts as JLR and has published a steady stream of material and theories about the case. Riches identified the guitarist as Cioni, who is married to Nancy Guthrie's daughter, Annie, and described the second performer as an unidentified bandmate. The image appears to show Cioni in his earlier years as a musician in Tucson, wearing a black shirt and red tie while playing guitar, with a drummer performing behind him.

After the post, several social media users commented on the drummer's appearance. One asked, "Who is that drummer?" Others said the person looked familiar or resembled people they had seen around Tucson. None of those comments has been confirmed, and the drummer has not been identified in any reliable reporting. This article does not attempt to identify the musician, and it does not repeat the comparisons made by commenters, because those remarks amount to speculation about a person who has not been linked to the case by any authority.

No law enforcement agency has named the drummer as a person of interest, and there is no publicly presented evidence that the musician was involved in, witnessed or had any role in Guthrie's disappearance. The renewed discussion appears to have originated entirely from the photograph and the reactions to Riches's post.

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1 after she failed to attend church, according to the report on the latest online discussion. Authorities have said they believe she was taken from her home in the Catalina Foothills area near Tucson. Investigators have described the case as active, and the Pima County Sheriff's Department has said it has received roughly 40,000 to 50,000 tips, alongside DNA analysis, review of surveillance footage and examination of electronic evidence. No suspect has been publicly identified.

Interest in Cioni has persisted because of the timeline reported early in the case. Guthrie had dinner at the home of Annie and Tommaso Cioni on the night before she was reported missing, and Cioni reportedly drove her back to her residence that evening. The couple lives near Guthrie's home. Being among the last people known to have seen someone before a disappearance does not, by itself, establish involvement in a crime, and Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has said the Guthrie family, including siblings and their spouses, has been cleared as suspects and has cooperated with investigators.

Online speculation has nonetheless followed the couple closely. Former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield has previously raised the question of whether Cioni could be connected to the investigation, a suggestion that has not been substantiated and that runs counter to the sheriff's statements. Such commentary should be distinguished from findings by law enforcement.

The strain on the couple was the subject of a public appeal over the weekend from Lauren Serpa, a longtime friend of Nancy Guthrie. In a Facebook post, Serpa said Annie and Tommaso had returned to town and that their son was back in school. "As everybody knows, Annie and Tommaso are back in town, and their son is back in school. I am requesting everybody to please leave them alone," she wrote. "This has been a long six months for them. They deserve to lead a normal life without always being stalked and observed by people."

The episode illustrates a recurring problem in high-profile missing-person cases, in which amateur efforts to identify people in old photographs or surveillance images can attach suspicion to individuals who have no connection to the crime. Earlier coverage of the Guthrie case has noted that mistaken identity is a particular concern in an unresolved investigation, and that publishing an image of someone does not establish that the person did anything wrong. A person who played in a band years ago and appears in a photograph online is, on the available information, simply that.

Riches's posts are also not equivalent to official findings. He is a self-styled investigator whose earlier claims about the case, including one about an FBI search near the couple's neighborhood, have not been independently confirmed by authorities. Claims about individuals tied to the case should be treated cautiously unless investigators confirm them or credible reporting supports them.

For now, the question of who the drummer is remains unanswered in the available information, and it is not clear that it matters to the investigation at all. Authorities continue to review forensic evidence, video and tips as they seek to determine what happened to Nancy Guthrie, who has been missing for nearly eight months. Anyone with genuine information about her disappearance is being asked to contact law enforcement directly rather than posting theories online.