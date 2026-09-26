TUCSON, Ariz. — Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, remains missing nearly eight months after her disappearance from her Tucson home, as investigators continue processing tens of thousands of tips and an unverified online claim about an FBI search near her daughter's neighborhood has generated fresh public attention.

Nancy was last seen at her home on the night of January 31 and was reported missing the following day, after having had dinner earlier that evening with her daughter, Annie Guthrie. Authorities say Tommaso Cioni, Annie's husband, brought Nancy home following that dinner, making the couple among the last people known to have seen her before her disappearance. Authorities have since said they believe Nancy was taken from her home by force.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has said investigators have received approximately 40,000 to 50,000 tips over the course of the investigation, alongside ongoing DNA analysis, review of surveillance footage and examination of electronic evidence, with laboratories across the country assisting in the forensic work. No suspect has been publicly identified as of the most recent update.

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Despite persistent online speculation surrounding Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni given their proximity to Nancy on the night of her disappearance, Sheriff Nanos has said the broader Guthrie family, including siblings and their spouses, has been cleared as suspects and has cooperated fully with investigators throughout the case.

The latest wave of online attention stems from a claim made by Jonathan Lee Riches, who identifies himself online as an investigator using the handle JLR. Riches asserted that the FBI searched an area near where Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni live while looking for a discarded prepaid phone, a claim he connected to ransom communications sent after Nancy was reported missing. In a separate post, Riches wrote that "it appears the person used a prepaid smartphone to send the electronic Nancy Guthrie ransom notes." Neither claim has been independently confirmed by the Pima County Sheriff's Department or any other official source, and authorities have separately said the ransom notes connected to the case have been determined to be fabricated.

A separate unverified claim involving a purported sighting of Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni, reported by a tipster from North Carolina, has also circulated online without confirmation from law enforcement regarding either the sighting itself or any connection to Nancy's disappearance.

Retired FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has continued offering her own public analysis of the case, advancing what she has described as a "wrench ring" theory suggesting the complexity of the investigation points toward experienced, organized operators rather than isolated individual suspects. Coffindaffer has questioned why investigators and digital forensic experts have reportedly struggled to trace ransom-related emails or cryptocurrency trails connected to the case, suggesting that organized groups involved in cryptocurrency-related extortion often rely on advanced anonymization techniques that make digital tracing considerably more difficult. She has also pointed to similarities between communications sent to media outlets in this case and patterns seen in other known extortion cases as a possible sign of a broader operational pattern. Separately, Coffindaffer dismissed continued speculation surrounding the unidentified "Porch Guy," referring to him dismissively as "a mope" and suggesting that larger criminal organizers may remain hidden behind lower-level individuals, a term she used to describe what is known in law enforcement circles as a "wrench attack," in which suspects use violence or coercion to force victims to disclose passwords or other sensitive information.

The investigation's timeline shows a case that has continued expanding in scope since Nancy's disappearance was first reported. Police launched a large search operation in early February, with the FBI joining the investigation shortly after. Surveillance footage from the surrounding area was collected during the first week of February, and a masked individual seen near Nancy's home was flagged in mid-February before later being ruled unrelated to the case. Genetic genealogy testing was introduced in March to help analyze unidentified DNA samples, and by April and May, the investigation had expanded to include thousands of videos gathered from traffic cameras and home security systems, still without identifying a suspect. A second ransom note connected to the case emerged in reports in June, and in July, the Pima County Sheriff's Department publicly released redacted versions of the ransom notes in hopes of identifying their author. Public attention intensified further on August 17, when human remains were discovered in a desert area roughly 15 miles from Nancy's home, though authorities said the following day that there was no indication the remains were connected to her disappearance, noting they appeared to have been at the location for an extended period predating her disappearance.

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As the investigation approaches its eighth month, law enforcement continues examining forensic evidence, tips and footage, while Nancy's whereabouts remain unknown. The scale of information gathered in the case has produced both potentially valuable leads and a considerable volume of unconfirmed online speculation, underscoring the continued need to distinguish confirmed statements from investigators, including Sheriff Nanos' own public updates, from the unverified theories and claims that have continued to circulate widely across social media throughout the case.