SEOUL, South Korea — K-pop star and actor Cha Eun-woo issued a personal apology Wednesday after settling a high-profile tax dispute with South Korea's National Tax Service, confirming he has paid approximately 13 billion won ($8.7 million) following an initial assessment that exceeded 20 billion won and sparked widespread disappointment among fans.

The 29-year-old Astro member, whose real name is Lee Dong-min, posted a lengthy statement on his personal Instagram on April 8, taking full responsibility for the controversy and expressing deep regret for causing "disappointment and confusion" to supporters who have backed him throughout his career.

"Although it is late, I would like to personally share my thoughts and position now," Cha wrote. "I respect the procedures and findings of the National Tax Service, and to prevent any further confusion, I have fully paid the related taxes. I will also diligently comply with any remaining procedures."

He added: "Above all, I feel most terrible and sorry for disappointing my fans, AROHA, who have trusted and supported me. Because I have been active thanks to the love and support of so many people, I am taking this matter even more seriously and deeply. If there was anything I failed to examine carefully enough, all responsibility lies with me. I will not evade this by saying I 'didn't know' or that it was 'someone else's decision' for any reason."

The statement marked Cha's second public comment on the issue. In late January, shortly after reports of the tax probe surfaced, he had issued an initial apology while serving mandatory military duty, pledging to accept the authorities' final decision.

The controversy erupted in January 2026 when Korean media reported that the Seoul Regional Tax Office had notified Cha of an additional tax assessment exceeding 20 billion won following an intensive audit conducted in the first half of 2025, before he enlisted in the military in July.

Authorities alleged that a significant portion of Cha's earnings had been routed through a company established in October 2022 under his mother's name. The National Tax Service determined the entity functioned primarily as a "paper company" with little genuine business activity, allowing income to be taxed at the lower corporate rate rather than the top personal income tax bracket of up to 45%. This arrangement allegedly reduced Cha's overall tax burden by more than 20 percentage points.

The probe also examined his agency, Fantagio, which was ordered to pay 8.2 billion won in additional taxes last year. Tax officials reportedly summoned both Cha and his mother for questioning as part of the investigation.

On Thursday, April 9, Fantagio clarified to multiple outlets that while the initial assessment topped 20 billion won, overlapping payments in corporate and value-added taxes led to adjustments. The agency said an accountant informed them that Cha's actual net burden after expected refunds would amount to about 13 billion won, which he has now paid in full.

The payment and apology have done little to quell public criticism. Many netizens expressed disappointment that the response came months after the initial reports and questioned the sincerity of Cha's "good boy" image, which had made him one of South Korea's most beloved celebrities and lucrative endorsers.

Several major brands, including skincare line Abib and others, quietly removed or scaled back campaigns featuring Cha following the January revelations. Some videos on the National Defense Information Service's YouTube channel starring the idol were also made private.

The case has drawn particular scrutiny because of Cha's military service. A citizen petition filed Thursday with the Ministry of National Defense calls for a review of his assignment to the military band, arguing that his tax issues raise questions about his suitability for the role.

Cha's representatives have emphasized that he accepted the National Tax Service's findings without contest and paid promptly to resolve the matter. In his April 8 statement, he reflected on the incident as a moment for personal growth, saying it prompted him to "look back and deeply reflect on whether I have been sufficiently strict in fulfilling my duty to pay taxes as a citizen of the Republic of Korea."

The scandal represents one of the largest tax assessments ever reported against an individual South Korean entertainer. It highlights ongoing scrutiny of tax practices in the entertainment industry, where high earners sometimes use corporate structures or family entities to manage income.

Industry observers note that while many celebrities have faced tax probes in the past, the scale of Cha's case and his previously untarnished reputation have amplified the backlash. Some fans have called for a second chance, citing his long history of charitable work and positive public image, while others demand stricter accountability.

Cha, who rose to fame as a member of Astro and gained massive popularity through dramas such as "True Beauty" and "A Good Day to Be a Dog," has been one of the country's top endorsers, appearing in campaigns for cosmetics, fashion and financial brands. His military enlistment in 2025 paused much of his entertainment activities, but the tax news emerged during his service.

As of Thursday, no criminal charges have been filed, and the matter appears resolved through the civil tax payment. The National Tax Service has not issued a public comment on the final settlement.

Fantagio said Cha remains focused on completing his military duties and will return to activities with renewed commitment once discharged. The agency declined further comment on the tax details beyond confirming the payment.

Public reaction on social media remains mixed. Supporters have posted messages of encouragement, while critics have questioned whether the apology and payment are sufficient to restore trust. Hashtags related to the controversy trended briefly in Korea after the latest statements.

The episode serves as a reminder of the intense public expectations placed on Korean idols and actors, who often serve as national cultural ambassadors. Tax compliance has become a sensitive issue in the industry following several high-profile cases in recent years.

Cha's fans, known as AROHA, have been urged by some community leaders to await further developments while others have expressed heartbreak over the tarnishing of his image.

For now, the 29-year-old star has stepped back from public commentary beyond his written apology, letting his payment and promise of responsibility speak for the resolution of the financial side of the dispute.

Whether the public will forgive and forget remains to be seen as Cha completes his service and prepares for a comeback. In South Korea's fiercely competitive entertainment landscape, reputation can be as valuable — and as fragile — as any financial asset.

As one fan commented online, "We loved the perfect image, but now we see he's human too. The real test is what he does from here on."

The coming months will determine if Cha Eun-woo can rebuild the trust that once made him a household name synonymous with charm and integrity.