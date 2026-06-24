The 2026 NBA Draft delivered on years of anticipation Tuesday night, as one of the most talented prospect classes in recent memory finally landed with NBA franchises. Here are the 10 biggest storylines from Round 1, with Round 2 set for Wednesday night.

1. AJ Dybantsa Goes No. 1 to Washington

The Washington Wizards selected AJ Dybantsa with the first pick of the 2026 NBA Draft on Tuesday night. After weeks of speculation on who would come off the board first, Washington went with Dybantsa, the BYU star, over Kansas' Darryn Peterson and Duke's Cameron Boozer, among others. Dybantsa, after a standout freshman season for the Cougars, was the top-ranked player in CBS Sports' NBA Draft Prospect Rankings, having led the nation in scoring at 25.5 points per game while leading BYU to another appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

In Dybantsa, Washington took a player who will join a team with veteran talent, as the Wizards acquired former All-Stars Trae Young and Anthony Davis last season. "It just means a lot," Dybantsa told ESPN's Lisa Salters while seated next to his sisters, who lauded his work ethic.

2. Darryn Peterson Lands With the Jazz at No. 2

The Utah Jazz followed at No. 2 by picking Darryn Peterson out of Kansas. Peterson entered the draft cycle as the consensus top prospect but had injury issues and wasn't quite as explosive as he was in high school. Peterson will join second-year player Ace Bailey in Utah, alongside accomplished forwards Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor described Peterson as "a buttery smooth scorer with a blend of fluid body control and positional size that gives him the ingredients to become an elite NBA player." Peterson has also signed an endorsement deal with Adidas, according to sneaker reporter Nick DePaula.

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3. Cameron Boozer Joins a Rebuilding Memphis Squad

Cameron Boozer was selected at No. 3 by the Memphis Grizzlies. Boozer, the son of two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, gives the Grizzlies a potential rock as they build back toward contention. "The best pure basketball player in the draft," said ESPN analyst Jay Bilas. "He's an elite processor of the game." Boozer's addition comes with Ja Morant potentially on the move in the trade market, giving Memphis a fresh foundational piece to build around.

4. Caleb Wilson Gives Chicago a Game-Wrecking Forward

Chicago had an easy decision to make by turning in the card for Caleb Wilson at No. 4. Wilson is a jump-out-of-the-gym forward with one of the highest upsides in the class, and his motor is what stands out above everything else. Caleb Wilson became North Carolina's highest draft pick since Marvin Williams was selected with the No. 2 pick in 2005.

5. A Record-Tying Run of College Freshmen

The opening stretch of the draft produced a historic concentration of first-year college players. Eight freshmen were selected in the first nine picks, tying the all-time record for the draft's opening stretch — a reflection of just how loaded this year's freshman class proved to be at the top of the board.

6. The Giannis Trade Fallout Reaches the Draft

The blockbuster Giannis Antetokounmpo trade directly shaped Tuesday's draft activity for Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Bucks kicked off the offseason in earnest late Monday night, dealing Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat for a trade package that includes the 13th pick in this draft. The Milwaukee Bucks selected Nate Ament with Miami's No. 13 pick acquired in that trade.

7. A Notable Faller in Koa Peat

Not every prospect's draft night went according to plan. There were a few wonky, small-potatoes trades, some movement around the margins, and one notable faller in Koa Peat, who slid further than expected before barely saving face as a first-round pick. A six-foot-seven, 245-pound forward, Peat put up 16.1 points per game on 52.8% shooting this past season at Arizona. "Just a warrior who gets to the line and attacks bodies," Bilas said of Peat, whose pick ultimately was sent to the Phoenix Suns via the Dallas Mavericks.

8. The Mavericks Reunite With Their New Coach's Former Player

Elsewhere around the league, the Dallas Mavericks selected Michigan's Morez Johnson at No. 9, reuniting him with new head coach Dusty May.

9. Why Washington Chose Dybantsa Over Peterson

The Wizards' decision ultimately traced back to a contract commitment made just one day earlier. Shams Charania reported Monday that the Wizards agreed to a four-year, $212 million contract with Trae Young. That long-term commitment muddied the upside of a pairing with Peterson, who wants to grow into playing point guard long-term, making Dybantsa the choice that best married upside with fit for Washington's existing roster.

10. A Flurry of Draft-Night Trades

The end of the first round produced significant trade activity beyond the Mavericks-Suns Peat swap. The Cavs traded No. 29, Alex Karaban, to the Kings for multiple second-round picks. After the Knicks traded back from No. 24 to No. 25 with the Lakers, they then traded No. 25, Sergio De Larrea, to the Mavericks and got pick No. 30, which ultimately went to the Phoenix Suns. The Knicks ultimately moved out of the first round entirely, picking up five second-round picks and cash.

A Loaded Top Five Beyond the Big Three

The strength of this draft did not stop at the top three. Caleb Wilson and Keaton Wagler helped give the top five even more star power than expected, with the one-and-done point guard crop also factoring prominently into the night's biggest storylines, even as Dybantsa, Peterson, and Boozer dominated the pre-draft conversation as the class's headline talents.

With Round 1 now complete and Round 2 tipping off Wednesday at 8 p.m. Eastern on ESPN, attention turns to which remaining prospects find homes among the league's rebuilding and retooling franchises. Given the magnitude of Tuesday night's trade activity — touching the Bucks, Heat, Knicks, Lakers, Suns, Mavericks, Cavaliers, and Kings, among others — Wednesday's second round is expected to bring continued roster maneuvering as teams work to finalize their draft hauls before free agency negotiations officially open June 30.