Micron and SK Hynix Fall as China's CXMT Says a Denser Memory Design Will Reach Servers This Year

Shares of Micron and SK Hynix fell Monday after ChangXin Memory Technologies said it had made key progress on a denser memory-cell design and planned to introduce a server product based on it by the end of 2026.

Micron was down about 4 percent in early U.S. trading. SK Hynix fell about 3.7 percent. Samsung Electronics dropped about 4 percent as the broader South Korean market sold off. The moves followed weekend remarks by CXMT president Cao Kanyu at an industry event in Shanghai. A company statement said CXMT planned to roll out a new server-memory product based on the structure by year-end. Securities Daily reported that Cao said the company had developed a vertical surrounding-gate transistor to address current leakage and would launch a DDR5 registered memory module for servers using the technology before the end of the year.

The design is known as 4F². Each memory cell occupies an area of four square F, where F is the minimum line width of the process. The structure can cut cell area by about 33 percent compared with the 6F² layout that dominates current production, allowing more data on a chip of the same size. Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron have all pursued versions of the same idea. SK Hynix disclosed a 4F² roadmap last year. Samsung has targeted the structure for sub-10-nanometer DRAM, with mass production aimed at 2028.

Micron is about 16 percent below its June all-time high. It reported strong quarterly results in September. Last week D.A. Davidson analyst Gil Luria raised his price target on the stock to $3,000 from $2,100, the highest figure on Wall Street, citing long-term demand tied to artificial intelligence. A target is not a forecast of this week's tape. Monday's decline is the market pricing a Chinese competitor's claim that a denser cell will be in a server module before December.

CXMT is China's largest DRAM maker. A year-end product announcement is a schedule, not a yield report. The 4F² cell is the same architecture the Korean and U.S. leaders have already put on roadmaps. What changed on Monday is that a Chinese firm put a 2026 date on a server module and the shares of the incumbents fell. Whether the module ships, and at what density and volume, is the figure that is not yet in a filing.